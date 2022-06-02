ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

A Brand-New Series Will Tell The

By Jordana Ossad
MTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Challenge has spanned 37 seasons and upwards of 500 episodes -- plus more than a few free/double agents, rivals, exes, bloodlines and many others. But the untold history of the iconic MTV program has not been told -- until now....

www.mtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Reba McEntire Joins ABC as Series Regular on Popular Drama

Country star Reba McEntire joined the cast of ABC's Big Sky Season 3 as a series regular earlier this week. The crime procedural stars Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury as private detectives who investigate kidnappings and other crimes in Montana. Jensen Ackles and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, whose characters were introduced in Season 2, will be promoted to series regulars. New episodes will debut this fall on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET, ABC announced on Tuesday.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Modern Family star bringing back another classic sitcom

Modern Family star Ed O'Neill is set to reprise his famous role from another popular family-based sitcom, as the actor will be involved in an animated comeback for 1990s comedy Married... with Children. Deadline reports that the series, which originally aired as a live-action show between 1987 and 1997, is...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel Will Star Jennifer Grey, Jonathan Levine to Direct

Click here to read the full article. It’s been 35 years since somebody put Baby (Jennifer Grey) in the corner, and audiences no doubt have “Hungry Eyes” for a sequel. Ahead of this year’s Cannes market, “Long Shot” and “50/50” director Jonathan Levine confirmed he will be directing the “Dirty Dancing” sequel for Lionsgate. Original lead star Grey will reprise her role of Frances “Baby” Houseman as she returns to family camp Kellerman’s in the 1990s, as Deadline reported. Similar to the 1987 iconic film, the upcoming “Dirty Dancing” installment will focus on a coming-of-age romance, but Baby’s personal story will intertwine...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘True Detective’: Jodie Foster To Star In Season 4 Of HBO Anthology Series, Marks First Major Adult TV Role

Click here to read the full article. Jodie Foster is heading into Night Country. The Silence of the Lambs star is to lead the fourth iteration of HBO’s True Detective franchise, True Detective: Night Country. Foster, who will also exec produce the series, will play Detective Liz Danvers in the series, which comes from writer and director Issa López and executive producer Barry Jenkins. Alan Page Arriaga, exec producer of Starz’s Shining Girls, has also joined Lopez to write. The series is centered around Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro who are looking to solve the case of six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Variety

MTV Sets Six-Part ‘Challenge’ Docuseries, More Than 30 Vets to Appear

Click here to read the full article. For the first time ever, “The Challenge” universe will be explored in a docuseries on MTV. “The Challenge: Untold History,” a six-part series, will feature more than 30 legendary competitors as well as many famous fans including Kim Kardashian, Vernon Davis and Lindsey Jacobellis. More than 30 competitors and “Challenge” icons will participate in the docuseries including Wes Begmann, Johnny “Bananas” Devenazio, Aneesa Ferreria, Mark Long, CT Tamburello, Darrell Taylor, Laurel Stuckey and Kam Williams. Those returning will share behind-the-scenes stories. The series, set to premiere later this summer, will explore the conception and evolution of...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Law & Order' Revival Losing Big Star for Season 22

The Law & Order revival just lost a major star days after the Season 21 finale. Deadline confirmed Thursday that series star Anthony Anderson, who reprised his role as Detective Kevin Bernard, will not return for Season 22 of NBC's revival of the police procedural. The actor originally appeared in...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Married... With Children' Revival Coming Soon, But With a Major Change

Married...With Children may be the latest TV series to return after decades in cancellation. But with this proposed revival comes a slight tweak to the format. The original cast is all set for a return, including Ed O'Neil, Katey Sagal, Christina Applegate and David Faustino. But they won't be returning in live-action, instead starring in animated form.
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Speed Racer Live-Action Series, Cobra Kai Promotion and More

Click here to read the full article. Speed Racer is making its way back to TV screens. A live-action series based on the Japanese manga and animated show has received a series order at Apple TV+, per The Hollywood Reporter. J.J. Abrams will executive-produce via his Bad Robot banner, while Hiram Martinez (Snowpiercer, Get Shorty) and Ron Fitzgerald (Perry Mason, Westworld) serve as co-writers and showrunners. Previous English adaptations include the anime series Speed Racer X, which aired in 2002 on Nickelodeon, and a 2008 live-action film starring Emile Hirsch, directed by the Wachowskis. Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * Cobra...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Mtv News#Challenge#Mtv Movie Tv Awards#Tamburello
IndieWire

‘Parenthood’ Reunion: 6 Highlights from the Cast and Creator Q&A — Tears, Dancing, and a Revival Pitch

Click here to read the full article. When “This Is Us” premiered in September 2016, “Parenthood” had been off the air for a little more than a year. Many dubbed Dan Fogelman’s new NBC family drama the heir apparent to Jason Katims’ critical darling, which was itself a successor to his NBC family drama “Friday Night Lights.” Some even mistakenly complimented Katims for his work on “This Is Us,” assuming it was his next big-hearted tearjerker. Of course, “This Is Us” wasn’t Katims’ project, but that wasn’t the only key difference between the two shows: “This Is Us” quickly became...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Everything Coming to HBO Max in June 2022

HBO Max is planning to close out spring and a high note and start the summer off right. As May nears its end, the streamer unveiled its complete list of June 2022 arrivals, and subscribers are about to get treaty to plenty of exciting new and returning titles. Next month,...
TV SERIES
MTV

Mike Has A Brand-New Nickname On

"Alright, we got a situation" -- because Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino has a brand-new nickname that begins with the letter I. And we're not talking about "The Inspiration"!. "The Situation becomes The Instigation," reveals the video, below, which features an extended look at the brand-new Jersey Shore: Family Vacation episodes beginning on June 23.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Collider

'Belated' Comedy Starring Kal Penn Not Moving Forward at FX

FX has decided not to move forward with Peter Tolan's semi-autobiographical pilot for Belated, Variety reports. Talks of green-lighting the show were first discussed back in October 2021, and FX has yet to comment on the decision not to continue production. The creator of the hit comedy drama Rescue Me, wrote, executive produced, and directed the half-hour pilot that would have marked Tolan's return to the FX family.
TV SERIES
AOL Corp

Matthew Morrison reads message that he says he sent dancer before leaving 'So You Think You Can Dance': 'Gossip is toxic'

Matthew Morrison has offered more detail about his abrupt exit from So You Think You Can Dance, which he joined in April. The former Glee star had only appeared on two episodes of the reality competition when he announced over the weekend that he would no longer be a judge, because he "did not follow competition production protocols," and he apologized to everyone involved.
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

Allison Janney Teases TV Return After 'Mom' Cancellation

Allison Janney is officially returning to your TV screens. Deadline reported that Janney has joined the cast of Mrs. American Pie, a series on Apple TV+ that also stars Kristen Wiig. It will mark one of her first TV roles since the end of the CBS comedy Mom. Mrs. American...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Magnum Eyes New NBC Home (Report)

Click here to read the full article. Get the paddles, because Magnum P.I. just might have a pulse. Three weeks after CBS unceremoniously cancelled the island drama — and barely a week after TVLine first told you that lead producer Universal TV was shopping the series — there is a report that some combination of NBC and USA Network might offer Thomas a new place to hang his floral shirts. Our sister site Deadline is hearing that one scenario has NBC offering Magnum P.I. Season 5 a home, while sister cabler USA Network reruns the four previous seasons. One sticky wicket in the...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Magnum P.I.’ May Be Rescued By NBC & USA Network Following CBS Cancellation

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Magnum P.I. is looking to join an elite group of popular broadcast series that have overcome shocking cancellations to continue their runs. No one is commenting, but I hear talks are underway for NBC and/or USA Network to potentially carry the series starring Jay Hernandez. An arrangement still is being figured out, but I hear one scenario is for new episodes to air on NBC while USA would run previous seasons of the action drama, a reboot of the 1980s series that starred Tom Selleck. TV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Shows Ending In 2022 &...
NFL
Popculture

Reba McEntire Is Returning to TV

Country icon Reba McEntire is making a big comeback on television. She will play a major character in the upcoming third season of ABC's crime drama Big Sky, created by Big Little Lies writer David E. Kelley. Jensen Ackles and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who joined the show during Season 2, were also promoted to series regulars. Big Sky features Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury as Montana private detectives. New episodes will debut this fall on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy