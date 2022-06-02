A Brand-New Series Will Tell The

Click here to read the full article. For the first time ever, “The Challenge” universe will be explored in a docuseries on MTV.
“The Challenge: Untold History,” a six-part series, will feature more than 30 legendary competitors as well as many famous fans including Kim Kardashian, Vernon Davis and Lindsey Jacobellis.
More than 30 competitors and “Challenge” icons will participate in the docuseries including Wes Begmann, Johnny “Bananas” Devenazio, Aneesa Ferreria, Mark Long, CT Tamburello, Darrell Taylor, Laurel Stuckey and Kam Williams. Those returning will share behind-the-scenes stories.
The series, set to premiere later this summer, will explore the conception and evolution of...
