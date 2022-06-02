ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bikie associate charged over alleged Tap and Go spree as cops find $40,000 worth of gift cards

By Tom Heaton
 3 days ago

A bikie associate will face court after he allegedly went on a Tap and Go spree across the city, with police later finding more than $40,000 in gift cards at his home.

The man was arrested after detectives conducted an investigations into reports of fraudulent electronic transactions across Sydney.

The 39-year-old Nomads OMCG associate was pulled over by NSW Police's infamous Raptor Squad in the western Sydney suburb of Canley Heights on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U14pA_0fyQA5oS00
The 39-year-old man, who is a Nomads OMCG associate, was pulled over by the Raptor Squad in Canley Heights on Wednesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RCTnN_0fyQA5oS00
Police will allege in court that the man used stolen banking and identification details to facilitate numerous fraudulent tap and go payments and cardless cash withdrawals across Sydney (pictured, Nomads OMCG associate arrested during an investigation)

During the search of his car, the man was allegedly found to be in possession of five mobile phones and two ledger books containing stolen personal information.

He was then arrested and taken to Fairfield Police Station.

Officers then executed a search warrant at a Canley Heights home and allegedly discovered more than 20 mobile phones and 100 credit and debit cards in various names.

They also found 160 gift cards worth more than $40,000, ledger books and luxury jewellery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28GKRw_0fyQA5oS00
He was refused bail to appear at Liverpool Local Court (pictured) on Thursday

The man was charged with four counts of dishonesty to obtain property by deception and two counts of deal with identity info to commit indictable offence.

Police will allege in court that the man used stolen banking and identification details to execute a number of fraudulent Tap and Go payments and cardless cash withdrawals across Sydney.

He was refused bail to appear at Liverpool Local Court on Thursday.

Comments / 0

