ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

EXCLUSIVE 'We seem to be coping so far': James Dunmore shares details of married life with Lucy Watson... and rules out a return to Made In Chelsea

By Kenzi Devine For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

He left Made In Chelsea back in 2016 after just a one year stint.

But while James Dunmore may not be looking to return to the high brow reality show, he did find love with former co-star and new wife Lucy Watson.

And in an exclusive chat with MailOnline, the 33-year-old star opened up about married life with Lucy, following a sun-soaked Seychelles honeymoon for the pair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oxOvL_0fyQ9w4600
Married! James Dunmore, 33,  has shared details of married life with Lucy Watson in an exclusive chat with MailOnline

Lucy and James tied the knot in a romantic Kefalonia ceremony last year, but the star has admitted that the label didn't change much for the couple.

'We already lived together and have been together for seven years so I'm not a massive believer in once you get married that life drastically changes, it is what it is, we seem to be coping so far,' he explained.

And while the couple are settling into married life well, Lucy's sister Tiffany joined the club as she said 'I do' with beau Cameron McGeehan just last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hgzOT_0fyQ9w4600
'i'm not a massive believer in once you get married that life drastically changes, it is what it is, we seem to be coping so far,' explained James
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jjivi_0fyQ9w4600
Short and sweet: After meeting Lucy on Made In Chelsea, he  left the show back in 2016 after just a one year stint

Ever the supportive brother-in-law, James shared that he was 'excited to see Tiffany in the next stage of her life'.

But amongst weddings and honeymoons, the former Made In Chelsea star admitted he's in 'no rush' to return to TV.

Ruling out a comeback to the E4 reality series, James revealed: 'I can safely say it's probably a no for returning to the show'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0orOty_0fyQ9w4600
'My wife'! Lucy and James were every inch the picture perfect couple as they posed for the camera, after tying the knot in a romantic ceremony in Kefalonia

James is currently working with Evian for the release of their new canned sparkling water, describing the brand as his 'dream' to work with.

Confirming that he is focusing more on this work than TV at the moment, the reality star explained: 'I think everyone needs to just be a bit conscious environmentally, nowadays there is such a throwaway culture so I really admire the work that Evian is doing.

'I don't have any immediate rush to go back television,' he concluded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pGAQP_0fyQ9w4600
Over it: Ruling out a comeback to the E4 reality series, James revealed: 'I can safely say it's probably a no for returning to the show'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Former Bachelor stars Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne have 'a big career in radio' says ARN boss - as their Life Uncut podcast tops more than 1.7million downloads each month

They are arguably two of Australia's biggest podcasters. And now a top radio boss has suggested Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne will have a 'big career in radio'. It comes after the former reality stars took their podcast to the next level last year by signing a deal with the KIIS Network to take Life Uncut to commercial radio.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'From Ginger Spice to Cringer Spice': Geri Horner leaves viewers unimpressed with 'forced' Party at the Palace message to the Queen during star-studded Platinum Jubilee concert

Geri Horner left viewers unimpressed on Saturday evening after a 'forced' Party at the Palace message to the queen during star-studded Platinum Jubilee concert. The Spice Girl - best known as Ginger Spice - was one of many famous faces to who sent a video tribute to mark her 70 years on the throne.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucy Watson
Person
James Watson
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
Daily Mail

'Archie is the cutest, well-mannered boy and Lilibet is beautiful': Meghan Markle's hairdresser George Northwood reveals details about Duke and Duchess' family - as fans remain desperate to catch a glimpse of the children at the Queen's Jubilee

Meghan Markle's hairdresser and close friend has revealed how the Duke and Duchess' son Archie is the 'cutest, well mannered boy' while their baby girl Lilibet is 'beautiful'. George Northwood, who recently jetted out to the Netherlands to do Meghan's beauty while she attended the Invictus Games with husband, shared a post on Instagram with several images of the Duchess today.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Gorgeous George steals the show! Eight-year-old Prince belts out Sweet Caroline as William, Kate and Charlotte join the nation and sing along to star-studded Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace

Prince George got into the celebratory spirit as he sung along to Sweet Caroline during the Queen's Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace. The eight-year-old royal belted out the lyrics as Sir Rod Stewart performed on stage in one of many adorable moments at the star-studded concert. The Duke and Duchess...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life With Lucy#Coping#Married Life#Mailonline#E4#Evian
Hello Magazine

Duchess Camilla surprises in bold dress for the Platinum Jubilee finale

The Duchess of Cornwall has stepped out with Prince Charles to celebrate the final day of what has been the most wonderful weekend of Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Camilla wore a statement emerald green coat dress to enjoy a busy Sunday with her husband Prince Charles. For her accessories, the Duchess opted for nude court heels and a matching handbag which complemented her outfit beautifully. It was the perfect look for the very special Big Lunch event which was held at the Oval Cricket Ground in London.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

'Some had machetes, knives, bars and bats... I've never been so scared': UFC star Paddy Pimblett compares lawless scenes outside stadium after Champions League final to movie 'The Purge' as he opens up on his experience of terrifying ordeal

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has compared the terrifying scenes outside of the Champions League final in Paris similar to the film 'The Purge'. The 2013 American film is based on an annual event where all crime is legal and emergency services are temporarily suspended for one night. Pimblett, known as...
UEFA
Daily Mail

'I feel really awful, I now hate myself': Simon Cowell apologises to young girl after she's left in tears by his harsh comments during Britain's Got Talent

Simon Cowell was left red-faced after he was forced to apologise to a young girl on Britain's Got Talent's Friday semi-final. The talent show judge, 62, wasn't impressed with the opening performance from act Matricks Illusion, and even pressed his buzzer. But as Simon was giving them his unfiltered opinion,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Married At First Sight's Rebecca Zemek and partner Ben Michell reveal newborn daughter's name - as they share intimate footage of her birth

Married At First Sight's Beck Zemek and partner Ben Michell welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Sunday. And on Thursday evening, Beck revealed her precious bundle of joy's name to her adoring Instagram followers, alongside intimate family footage of her birth. 'Welcome to the world, Immy Michell,' Beck...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

'I think they have a thing going on': Rod Stewart jokes about wife's crush on Prince Charles ahead of rocker's Jubilee performance

Rod Stewart has joked that his wife Penny Lancaster has a 'thing going on' with Prince Charles as the rocker detailed his wife's crush on the royal. During the bizarre BBC Breakfast interview the legendary rocker, 77, also said the Queen is like a sister to him, ahead of his performance at the Jubilee concert on Saturday.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

A family affair! Princess Eugenie's son August, 1, and Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie, 6, make their first official appearances as they join their parents at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant

Princess Eugenie's son August and Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie have made their first official appearances at a royal family event when joining their parents at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant today. Eugenie, 32, could be seen bouncing son August, one, on her knee while attending the event alongside her husband Jack...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Prince Harry's jokey manner masked 'inner anxiety' about his new status as a royal B-lister, claims body language expert, who says both brothers 'leaned on wives for emotional support' at St Paul's Cathedral

Prince Harry's 'inner anxiety' about his new lesser status in the royal family couldn't be masked by his jovial manner at St Paul's Cathedral today, a body language expert has claimed. The Duke of Sussex, 37, appeared in high spirits at the National Service of Thanksgiving, as he sat with...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'How can you butcher Sweet Caroline?' Rod Stewart leaves fans unimpressed as he sings Neil Diamond's tune at Platinum Jubilee concert and reveals he recently recovered from Covid

Rod Stewart left fans unimpressed on Saturday evening as he belted out Sweet Caroline during the star-studded Platinum Jubilee concert. The singer, 77, got the crowd dancing as he sang Neil diamond's much-loved tune with his recognisable raspy vocals. While partygoers went wild for Rod's cover, BBC viewers felt Rod...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

381K+
Followers
42K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy