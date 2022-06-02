ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Never Forget When Stephen Curry Cried After Game 3 Despite The Fact They Won The Game To Go Up 3-0 Just Because He Knew He Wouldn't Win FMVP Because He Played Horribly", NBA Fans Try To Mock Stephen Curry's Legacy

By Divij Kulkarni
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephen Curry is one more series win away from clinching the 4th NBA championship of his career. The Warriors guard has already built up one of the most impressive careers of all time, and he has an opportunity to add one accolade that he's never achieved before, Finals MVP. If Curry...

FastBreak on FanNation

Is Jeremy Lin Right About Steph Curry?

On Thursday night, former New York Knicks star Jeremy Lin sent out a tweet about Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry. The All-Star shooting guard had an excellent Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. Lin has also played for the Raptors, Hawks, Lakers, Hornets, Rockets, Warriors and Nets.
CBS Boston

Tatum arrives in style for NBA Finals

BOSTON -- Jayson Tatum has been dreaming of playing in the NBA Finals for his whole life. He made sure to dress for the occasion.The 24-year-old Celtics superstar showed up to Chase Center in San Francisco on Thursday night sporting a rather fashionable half-pinstriped blazer, featuring a pink shoulder, some leopard print cuffs, and an eye-catching right lapel.  The fashion choice was bold enough to draw the attention of GQ Sports.A day before Game 1, Tatum spoke of the "surreal" dream that he's living by playing in the Finals."I just kind of revert it back to being a kid, watching the Finals every year growing up," Tatum said. "Every kid can imagine themselves being in the NBA and being in the Finals, but actually living out your dream in real time is a surreal feeling. Sometimes you've gotta pinch yourself, right? I walk in, I see this backdrop and it's like, damn, I am in the Finals. So I'm just trying to take all this in and just enjoy the moment."
The Spun

Jalen Rose Reveals Prediction For Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals

ESPN NBA analyst Jalen Rose might have to rethink his prediction for the NBA Finals after what we all saw last night. On Thursday's edition of Get Up, the former NBA star said he's going with the Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors to knock off the Boston Celtics. He has Golden State winning in seven games.
Heat Nation

Ime Udoka says Celtics see themselves as unit while teams like Heat, Nets and Bucks centered around stars

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka had some major praise for his team after its win in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. Udoka called the Celtics a “complete team,” and he took a bit of a shot at the Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks in the process. The Celtics eliminated each of those three teams in the playoffs, and Udoka explained that those teams are reliant on stars while the Celtics are not.
The Spun

Steve Kerr Makes His Opinion On Marcus Smart Very Clear

Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors will have their hands full against the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. Marcus Smart is a big reason why. Smart's abilities on the defensive end have been well-document. But that's not all he's capable of. Ahead of Game 1 of the NBA...
