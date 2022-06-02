ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grab a bank holiday bargain! Amazon's sale section is packed with DEALS - save up to 55% off tech, home, beauty, cleaning and more

By Emily Knott For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Grab your wallet because Amazon's deals hub is packed with unmissable offers - here are all the very best bank holiday deals today.

With discounts of up to 55 per cent, shoppers can save on bestselling Shark Vacuum Cleaners, Tapo smart plugs, Philips electric toothbrushes, and Finish dishwasher tablets. But hurry, there's no knowing when these offers end.

One of the best deals to grab right now is £120.99 off the Shark Classic Upright Pet Vacuum NV602UKT - now with 45 per cent off, there's never been a better time to invest in a new vacuum that makes cleaning a breeze.

The sale section also includes Amazon's own devices, with the incredibly popular Echo Dot with Clock (4th generation) going for £37.99 - notably, its lowest price yet - and beauty lovers can score 40 per cent off the BaByliss Elegance 2100 Hair Dryer.

Bag a bargain with these markdowns below, and don't forget to check out Amazon's deals hub for more discounts.

Now 45 per cent off, this upright vacuum cleaner, although a tad heavier than other models, delivers more power, picking up from deep within pile and transitions from carpets to hard floors efficiently.

You can also lift off the dust canister with a single click and move around wherever you like, which is useful when cleaning stairs and under furniture.

£149 (save £120.99) Shop

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls)

With this TV stick you can enjoy brilliant picture with access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. User can also launch and control their favourite movies and TV shows with the Alexa Voice Remote.

Use the dedicated power, volume and mute buttons to control your compatible TV, soundbar and receiver.

£34.99 (save £15) Shop

Apple AirPods with wired Charging Case (2nd generation)

A great offer if you're in the market for new in-ear headphones, you can now shop Apple's popular earbuds for just £99.

Now on sale for their lowest recorded price, the Apple AirPods with wired Charging Case (2nd generation) is stylish, lightweight and convenient, offering hands-free calls from your iPhone.

£99 (save £20) Shop

Echo Dot with Clock (4th generation)

Now on sale for its lowest record price, the voice-controlled smart speaker with Alexa can be added to any room in your home, and with a simple command, you can ask for music, news, weather updates and more.

You can also make calls and control compatible smart home devices, including lighting, home security and heating.

£37.99 (save £22) Shop

An essential household item, you can now stock up on the Finish Quantum Infinity Shine Dishwasher Tablets, Original, 80 Tablets now back down to their lowest recorded price of £11.45.

Make your dishes and glasses shine, all without having to pre-rinse. Tough on stains, the pre-soaking Powerball penetrates, breaks down, and lifts away dried on food.

£11.45 (save £14.55) Shop

The Philips Sonicare 3100 series Sonic electric toothbrush is now 50 per cent off for that dentist clean feeling. It has just one mode, a built-in pressure sensor, timer and an alert to replace your brush heads.

Removing up to three times more plaque than manual toothbrushing with 31,000 brush strokes per minute, you'll experience an exceptional clean.

£39.99 (save £40) Shop

For a fast and fuss-free coffee, the dinky DeLonghi Nescafé Dolce Gusto Piccolo XS Pod Capsule Coffee Machine makes a variety of coffee drinks such as espresso, Americano and lattes at the push of a button.

With a saving of 59 per cent, your morning coffee will never have tasted so good.

£29 (save £40.99) Shop

For a glamorous festive blow-out, the BaByliss Elegance 2100 Hair Dryer, now 40 per cent off, has variable heat and speed settings that let you customise your blow-dry to your hair type, and the cool shot button locks your style in place for lasting results.

£26.99 (save £18.01) Shop

The ASOBEAGE Toilet Brush and Holder is made out of non-scratch silicone that makes it easy to clean, plus it won't harbour nasty smells.

An unlikely favourite, the toilet brush became a surprisingly popular buy after TV's Queen of Clean Lynsey Crombie shared the cleaning product on This Morning, hailing it as a must buy.

£11.89 (save £2.10) Shop

There's no need to splash out on fancy lights and thermostats; this smart plug is a cheap way to make your home smarter.

Plugged into your mains power socket and set up with Wi-Fi using the app, you'll be able to switch the appliance on or off using your phone no matter where you are, and it's even compatible with Amazon Alexa for voice control. This smart device will also monitor energy consumption to help decide how to reduce energy costs at home.

£9.99 (save £5) Shop

