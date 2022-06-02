'Flattering and comfortable': Amazon shoppers are snapping up this 'beautifully fitting' midi dress in multiple colours - and it's under £30

Products featured in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, MailOnline may earn an affiliate commission.

With warm weather on its way and a bank holiday to plan for, now is the perfect time to give your wardrobe a shakeup with some summer-appropriate fashion.

A midi dress that you can dress up or down is a brilliant solution on hotter days, and Amazon has plenty of dresses to liven up your wardrobe, including this GRECERELLE Womens Summer Midi Dress.

Amazon shoppers have already been snapping up the puff sleeve high waist A-line dress in multiple colours, raving about how it's 'perfect for summertime', 'very flattering' and how it's 'pretty enough to dress up or down'. And the best news? It costs under £30.

The GRECERELLE Womens Summer Midi Dress comes in 14 colours and prints, so you have something to wear for all occasions this summer.

Designed with a crew neck, puff sleeves and tiered skirt, it's flowing and comfortable and ready to be dressed up or down.

Styled with trainers or heels, the GRECERELLE Womens Summer Midi Dress can be dressed up or down for any occasion this summer

Thanks to the loose neck, voluminous puffed sleeves and breathable fabric, the GRECERELLE Womens Summer Midi Dress is ideal for when the weather gets warmer this summer.

Perfect for the office, park or pub, Amazon shoppers love this flattering, soft, flowy and comfortable dress, impressed with how it's versatile enough for all occasions.

And the best part? With 14 colours and prints to choose from, you can have any social situation covered this summer, especially as it costs less than £30.

The flowing midi-length dress is made from a viscose and spandex blend for a soft and stretchy fit.

It features a round neckline, key-hole back and high-waist A-line elasticated waist to enhance curves and promote maximum movement - perfect for keeping you cool and comfortable when out and about.

The GRECERELLE Womens Summer Midi Dress is a confirmed summer hit with Amazon shoppers who praise the lightweight maxi dress for all summer events, including garden parties, holidays or drinks at your local pub with friends.

The soft and flowy midi dress is a hit with Amazon shoppers who love the lightweight feel and versatility

One delighted Amazon shopper left a glowing five-star review for the ruffle puff sleeve midi dress, writing: 'An attractive dress with good quality finishing. Skims, clings and drops in all the right places thanks to fit and flare design.

'It's comfortable with nice movement and fall. I love the rich cranberry red colour and flaring skirt.'

Another agreed, confessing multiple purchases: 'I now have 4 of these dresses as I love them. They are perfect for going into summer.

'They wash well, and I just lightly tumble dry and they come out perfect to hang and then just wear. Very flattering.'

A third penned: 'It's pretty, flattering and comfortable. I'm 5ft 1 and a size 10, and it came up just above my ankles, by 3 inches, which is the length I wanted.

'I'm looking forward to wearing these dresses in warmer weather and when I hopefully go on holidays.'