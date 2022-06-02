May 25th is Opal Casey Day!

Ben and Orpha Horst out of Belvidere, TN have been sharing homemade and fresh cooked donuts with the surrounding communities by truck for about a year. “We both come from a rich history of home cooking. Our donuts are based on a combination of our family’s recipes,” Mrs. Orpha said. After years of Ben telling his wife that her donuts were good enough to sell, Mrs. Orpha started on a small scale sharing and selling donuts about three years ago. The business has grown over time, and Mr. Ben was able to leave his job a few months ago to work full-time with his wife. “We have seen what the business can do, and we hope to move forward and grow more,” Mrs. Orpha said.

MOORE COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO