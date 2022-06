Styx, REO Speedwagon and Loverboy kicked off their Summer 2022 Live and UnZoomed tour last night in Grand Rapids, Mich. You can see the full set list for all three acts below. The Live and Unzoomed tour visits the Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, tonight and is currently scheduled to conclude on Sept. 18 in Bangor, Maine. (You can get the complete show and ticket information at StyxWorld.com.)

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO