ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Here’s what’s happening on your West Seattle Thursday

westseattleblog.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Harbor seal at Constellation Park, photographed by David Hutchinson) BENEFIT: 6-9 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), come support Maslow’s Closet, a “basic-needs pantry” assisting Lafayette Elementary families. TAE KWON DO CLASSES: First June class for the West Seattle Tae Kwon Do Club is 6...

westseattleblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 11 notes

(Alki on Saturday, photographed by Anjanette Nelson-Wally) CHURCHES WITH ONLINE SERVICES: We’re still listing these – see today’s list here. WSHS REUNION: All alums are invited to join the Class of 2002’s gathering on the Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) shore, second fire pit/picnic area from the south entrance, 9 am-2 pm, BYOE (Bring Your Own Everything).
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

‘Block party’ June 18th to celebrate the life of Jeffrey P. Sifferman, 1953-2022

Family and friends will gather June 18th for a “block party” to celebrate the life of Jeffrey P. Sifferman. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing with his community:. Jeffrey Paul Sifferman, son, brother, husband, dad, uncle, coach, mentor, sculptor, musician, gardener, veteran, naturalist, animal whisperer/companion, community leader, and volunteer, historian, neighbor, and loyal friend, passed away peacefully the morning of May 16, 2022, with his wife by his side and the love of family and friends seeded deeply in his heart.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

8 notes for your West Seattle Friday

(Saturday’s sunrise, photographed by Stewart L.) LAPS WITH LOU: Today’s the day retired PE teacher Lou Cutler plans 71 laps around the Pathfinder K-8 field on Pigeon Point, one for every year of the age he’ll be on his birthday later this month, raising money for Make-A-Wish. You can donate here!
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

Rotary Club of West Seattle plants ‘Peace Poles.’ Want one?

An announcement and invitation, from the Rotary Club of West Seattle:. The Rotary Club of West Seattle is excited to “Plant and Dedicate“ three Peace Poles to the following locations in 2022. West Seattle Eagles Club, 4426 California SW. Fauntleroy Church, UCC, 9140 California SW. The Log House...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
State
California State
Local
Washington Government
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: Here are the routing/station options the city is recommending

Next Tuesday morning, the City Council’s Transportation and Utilities Committee will get a look at what West Seattle/Ballard light-rail routing and station-location alternatives the city is proposing supporting, before the Sound Transit Board settles on its “preferred alternative” recommendation next month. You don’t have to wait until the meeting for a look – the slide deck is already published along with the agenda (which explains how to comment at the meeting).
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

BIZNOTE: Dough Joy Donuts on the way to West Seattle Junction – with plants on the side

When Café Mia closed at 4317 SW Oregon six months ago, there were hints of what was on the way – but no confirmation until Dough Joy Donuts‘ announcement today:. Our new location in West Seattle is a donut shop AND a disco-themed plant shop in one! It will feature a layout that includes Dough Joy on one side, and Botanic! at the Disco > @botanicatthedisco < a disco-themed plant shop on the other. Glitter floors, neon lights, disco ball planters, cute houseplants - we got it all!⁣ ⁣At Dough Joy you’ll be able to find our fan favorites like Chocoholic, Strawberry Milkshake, and Pride, and we’ll often feature rotating specials like our Peanut Butter Cup, Banana Cream Pie, Boston Cream - and more! We will also have a full coffee bar with exciting drinks, featuring our friends at Fulcrum coffee. ⁣ ⁣All our donuts are raised, fluffy kind, and also have no egg, dairy, or animal by-products (vegan friendly, but would never know it!).
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Friday notes + weekend alerts

6:03 AM: Good morning; welcome to Friday, June 3rd. Cloudy, showery today, with a high in the 60s (Wednesday hit 73). *Seattle Public Utilities has begun the pavement-restoration work at California/Myrtle. *The Highway 99 tunnel will be closed tonight for monthly maintenance. *More “Revive I-5” lane closures are planned this...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEEKEND PREVIEW: Hike on Saturday to celebrate National Trails Day

The weekend’s almost here and you have many options for how to spend it. If you haven’t already seen this one in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar – here’s a reminder of one option for celebrating our greenspaces, sent by Judy Bentley:. On National Trails...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Seattle#Community Council#Admiral Pub#Lafayette Elementary#Skunks#King County Sheriff#White Center
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gas siphoning

One reader report tonight in West Seattle Crime Watch: It’s not surprising to hear about a case of gas siphoning, given the current prices. The victim, who wants to remain anonymous, says this happened between 10:30 and 10:50 am today “in the alley of the 3200 block, between Hanford and Hinds & 44th Ave SW and California Ave SW. … A man came onto our property and siphoned gas out of our truck.” They saw him as he left in an older gold Chevy Silverado, license plate starting with C539. The siphoner was described as white, “maybe in his 40’s or 50’s, short mustache, maybe short beard, dirty black hat with white writing/pic on front, wearing a light blue shirt or jacket, with a darker blue collar sticking out.” The victim said they were primarily contacting us so that others are aware this can happen.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen Silverado

2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD stolen from 48th Ave SW between Juneau and Findlay some time between 10 pm and 5 am. Plate # C71140D. Truck also had tools. Police report # 22-141476. Please phone it in if sighted.
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Laps With Lou 2022

At Pathfinder K-8 on Pigeon Point, Laps With Lou 2022 is on! For almost two decades, now-retired PE teacher Lou Cutler has raised money for Make-A-Wish by doing a lap for every year of the age he’ll be when his birthday arrives later in June. Students join him throughout the day. This morning, before taking to the field, Lou spoke to the school via the PA system:
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
westseattleblog.com

TUESDAY: Tasty way to help the Fauntleroy Fall Festival

Summer adventure is ahead for 40 West Seattle High School students, as part of a district-leading program – here’s the announcement:. We have the excellent news to announce that more students than ever from West Seattle High School will be studying abroad this summer. We are the top school in the district and one of the top schools in the nation with CIEE! This summer, 40 students from WSHS will be departing the country for 3-4 weeks to study abroad as part of the CIEE Global Navigator Program. They will be studying a wide variety of subjects during their experience, including language, environmental science, arts, business, leadership, and international relations. Students will be traveling to 11 different countries including Mexico, Spain, France, Costa Rica, Argentina, Portugal, UK, Ireland, Morocco, Dominican Republic, and the Netherlands. This year, students earned over $66,000 in scholarships toward their journeys. This program is coordinated by French teacher Meghan Schumacher.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

PLAY BALL! DubSea Fish Sticks get ready to take the field

Two days before their first game as the DubSea Fish Sticks, collegiate baseball players from all over the country were at the stadium in Steve Cox Memorial Park today for practice. It’s the team’s home stadium for the summer, and the first game is Saturday night. Today, the...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy