Here’s what’s happening on your West Seattle Thursday

When Café Mia closed at 4317 SW Oregon six months ago, there were hints of what was on the way – but no confirmation until Dough Joy Donuts‘ announcement today:. Our new location in West Seattle is a donut shop AND a disco-themed plant shop in one! It will feature a layout that includes Dough Joy on one side, and Botanic! at the Disco > @botanicatthedisco < a disco-themed plant shop on the other. Glitter floors, neon lights, disco ball planters, cute houseplants - we got it all!⁣ ⁣At Dough Joy you’ll be able to find our fan favorites like Chocoholic, Strawberry Milkshake, and Pride, and we’ll often feature rotating specials like our Peanut Butter Cup, Banana Cream Pie, Boston Cream - and more! We will also have a full coffee bar with exciting drinks, featuring our friends at Fulcrum coffee. ⁣ ⁣All our donuts are raised, fluffy kind, and also have no egg, dairy, or animal by-products (vegan friendly, but would never know it!).

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO