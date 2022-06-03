ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ciara Colorfully Twerks With Pride on Bronco in Rainbow Shorts & Sneakers in ‘Jump’ Music Video Teaser

By Hanna McNeila
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GrVwJ_0fyPY4mm00

Ciara celebrated the kickoff to LGBTQ Pride Month in style yesterday on Instagram.

Ciara made waves on her Instagram for a “Jump” music video teaser where she’s seen twerking and breaking it down on a Bronco. The star sat atop the vehicle parked at a gas station dancing in tie-dye rainbow shorts. The performer moved to the beat, the video going viral for its head-turning ability and Ciara’s intense dance moves. The rainbow speckled short shorts were cut off and decorated in every color of the rainbow, the star showing her support for the LGBTQ+ communities in her bold fashion choices. The singer wore a white tank top and a blue bucket hat, finishing off the look with clean white sneakers.

Ciara’s support for the community didn’t stop there, however. The singer used her apparel to show off her Pride in another Instagram video that her sitting on the floor showing the peace sign to the camera. She wore a white ensemble with colorful accents.

She slipped into an oversized white T-shirt with rainbow colored letters lining the side. The “Level Up” singer also accessorized with a blue Louis Vuitton bucket hat. The headgear featured the signature LV logo printed throughout. She also wore a pair of purple crescent-shaped sunglasses with plastic frames and reflective purple lenses.

The 36-year-old captioned her post “I Got Pride Baby! Spreading love this Month and Every Month. Love & Peace only. #Pride”

RELATED: Celebrate Pride Month With Gear From Brands That Give Back

When it came down to footwear, Ciara kept it comfortable. The singer slipped into a pair of white Nike Air Force Ones. The sneakers feature stitched leather overlays on the upper as well as a white laces running up the top. The shoes also feature rubber soles and cushioning to provide comfort.

AF1s, which debuted in 1982, was the first basketball shoe to house Nike Air.

When it comes to Ciara’s typical style, she tends to cut to couture. The fashion icon usually elevates her looks with high heels. She embraces high-fashion designers like Balmain, Julien Macdonald, Alexandre Vauthier, Christoper Kane and more with ease. Her shoe wardrobe also features daring, strappy styles with tall heels by Giuseppe Zanotti, Femme LA and Stuart Weitzman. She’s also known to favor tall boots by Prada and Lesilla, and can often be seen in Converse sneakers while off-duty.

Flip through the gallery to see Ciara’s style evolution through the years

Comments / 27

Sis. Louise
3d ago

When Russell Wilson was playing on the Seahawks years ago, he was so into his Christian faith and would speak about it when given the opportunity. Since marrying Ciara, Russell's countenance has changed. He got caught up in outer appearance and married a 'strange' woman. This woman has no respect for her husband and children standing on top of a car, dressed like a groupie, twerking. Is this the example she wants to lead before her children?This world is so attracted to vanity and what society thinks is beauty.I am quite sure that Russell does not support her behavior or her choice to support lgbt, but this is what he chose. America needs to come back to God!Written in Love.

Reply(6)
27
Lana
3d ago

can we not judge her or him because we have to look at ourselves too. we ain't perfect so they shall won't be perfect. be careful when you speak

Reply
10
Debi Lewis
3d ago

lol yuppers they all are doing and supporting anything sin cause it's inSick evil is really swallowing up this world sad days

Reply
9
