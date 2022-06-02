ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Key West Pride Street Fair Canceled

 3 days ago

Key West Business Guild has decided to cancel their Pride...

Staying at a Disney’s Old Key West

Recently, my family stayed at Disney’s Old Key West Resort in a deluxe studio for one night. We rented Disney Vacation Points (DVC) from a DVC owner. This was an amazing deal to stay at a Disney resort. We wanted to enjoy the resort as much as we could on our day at the resort.
KEY WEST, FL
Beaches closed in Miami after tropical disturbance causes sewage to overflow

A tropical disturbance that produced nearly a foot of rain in South Florida caused sewage overflows, prompting officials to issue a no-swim advisory along some popular beaches. Miami-Dade County said Saturday that the exceedingly high flows due to flooding and elevated groundwater levels caused sewer overflows throughout the central part...
MIAMI, FL
Miami to Key West: How Long Does It Take & What Are Your Options?

Summer vacation is just around the corner, which means Florida will welcome plenty of residents and tourists to its pristine beaches, exciting amusement parks, and warm weather. Located in the Southeastern part of Florida, Miami is an infamous city known for its bustling nightlife, which attracts many people. But if...
MIAMI, FL
Flooding issues impacting several areas of South Florida

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Potential Tropical Cyclone One has been bringing torrential downpours to South Florida. Drivers have been facing extreme conditions in parts of Miami-Dade County. Several cars throughout downtown Miami were left behind by their owners after they stalled while driving through the flood waters. Causing problems...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pride Parade#Duval Street#Festival#Key West Business Guild#Pride Street Fair
What South Florida neighborhoods experienced after the heavy rain

Cars were marooned in the middle of Brickell’s waterlogged streets. A county worker stayed up all night filling trash bags with debris collected from clogged storm drains in west Miami-Dade. Neighbors in Pompano Beach cruised down the street on paddleboards. Fish swam up through the a parking garage’s storm drain at a condo near Miami Shores.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Veto list: Gov. DeSantis axes $250K for teacher recruitment in Duval, Miami-Dade, Orange counties

Teacher shortages in Florida grew by more than 67% between August 2020 and August 2021. Gov. Ron DeSantis used his veto pen to strike a one-time, $250,000 earmark for teacher recruitment in the 2022-23 state budget Thursday, canceling a third of the cost for a hiring program servicing high-need, low-income communities in Duval, Miami-Dade and Orange counties.
FLORIDA STATE
Auto dealer, philanthropist Gus Machado dies

Entrepreneur Gus Machado arrived in the United States from Cuba when he was 15, received his education in America and became a renowned auto dealer and philanthropist who donated to 47 health care and charity organizations during his lifetime. Machado, of Miami, was 87 when he died on May 16.
MIAMI, FL
What’s closing because of the weather this weekend?

All Broward County campgrounds, rental halls, shelters, natural areas, marinas, and water parks as well as Deerfield Island will be closed to the public on Saturday, June 4, 2022, due to potential high winds and flooding from Tropical Cyclone One. Check Broward County tropical storm updates here. The city of...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Six Lessons From a Tour of Waste Management's Local Recycling Facility

At the Reuter Recycling Facility in Pembroke Pines, a large plant that smells vaguely of garbage, Waste Management gathers recyclable material from all over Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe counties. Within what's called the "tipping room," recycling trucks that pick up the contents of residents' blue bins from all across South...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Two men cited for illegal fish in separate incidents

- - - - - - - - Deputy Jason Farr was on marine patrol near Mile Marker 99 off Key Largo at approximately 1 p.m. Sunday when he observed two men fishing in a small vessel. One of the men, later identified as Julio Marquez Olivera, 59, of Miami, tossed two fish in the water as Deputy Farr approached.
KEY LARGO, FL
Will Florida feel the remnants of Hurricane Agatha? What the forecast shows

6/1/2022 UPDATE: Wednesday is the first day of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, and forecasters are already monitoring two disturbances. One of the systems, the remnants of Hurricane Agatha, is forecast to turn into a tropical depression in the next few days and bring heavy rain to South Florida. Read...
Rodent, roaches, slime force Miami-Dade restaurant closure

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. According to state records, no restaurant kitchens were ordered shut in the Florida Keys last week. ALL the places listed below have been allowed to re-open following...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Homestead couple arrested after body wrapped in bedsheet found floating in canal

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man and a woman were arrested Wednesday, nearly a week after the body of a man was found floating in a canal in southwest Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade police, the body of Adan Lopez Lorenzo, 30, was wrapped in a bedsheet when it was found floating in a canal in the 23700 block of Ingraham Highway last Thursday.
HOMESTEAD, FL

