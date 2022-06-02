Key West Pride Street Fair Canceled

Recently, my family stayed at Disney’s Old Key West Resort in a deluxe studio for one night. We rented Disney Vacation Points (DVC) from a DVC owner. This was an amazing deal to stay at a Disney resort. We wanted to enjoy the resort as much as we could on our day at the resort.
A tropical disturbance that produced nearly a foot of rain in South Florida caused sewage overflows, prompting officials to issue a no-swim advisory along some popular beaches. Miami-Dade County said Saturday that the exceedingly high flows due to flooding and elevated groundwater levels caused sewer overflows throughout the central part...
Summer vacation is just around the corner, which means Florida will welcome plenty of residents and tourists to its pristine beaches, exciting amusement parks, and warm weather. Located in the Southeastern part of Florida, Miami is an infamous city known for its bustling nightlife, which attracts many people. But if...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Potential Tropical Cyclone One has been bringing torrential downpours to South Florida. Drivers have been facing extreme conditions in parts of Miami-Dade County. Several cars throughout downtown Miami were left behind by their owners after they stalled while driving through the flood waters. Causing problems...
Cars were marooned in the middle of Brickell’s waterlogged streets. A county worker stayed up all night filling trash bags with debris collected from clogged storm drains in west Miami-Dade. Neighbors in Pompano Beach cruised down the street on paddleboards. Fish swam up through the a parking garage’s storm drain at a condo near Miami Shores.
Teacher shortages in Florida grew by more than 67% between August 2020 and August 2021. Gov. Ron DeSantis used his veto pen to strike a one-time, $250,000 earmark for teacher recruitment in the 2022-23 state budget Thursday, canceling a third of the cost for a hiring program servicing high-need, low-income communities in Duval, Miami-Dade and Orange counties.
Entrepreneur Gus Machado arrived in the United States from Cuba when he was 15, received his education in America and became a renowned auto dealer and philanthropist who donated to 47 health care and charity organizations during his lifetime. Machado, of Miami, was 87 when he died on May 16.
HOMESTEAD, Fla. — It's safe to say no one was prepared for Hurricane Andrew, the category 5 hurricane that slammed into Miami-Dade County and Homestead Air Force Base. The base was home to the 482nd fighter wing and maintenance squadron, one of the crown jewels of the Air Force.
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Wednesday morning, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and county officials held a press conference to talk about the 2022 Hurricane Season.
The aim of the news conference was to remind county residents to be prepared and have preparation plans in place.
All Broward County campgrounds, rental halls, shelters, natural areas, marinas, and water parks as well as Deerfield Island will be closed to the public on Saturday, June 4, 2022, due to potential high winds and flooding from Tropical Cyclone One. Check Broward County tropical storm updates here. The city of...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – John Callion works as a fishing guide and was out on his boat when he witnessed a parasail with three people attached blowing into the Old Seven Mile Bridge in Marathon. “‘I just watched a parasail rope snap and I’m on my way to go...
MIAMI (WSVN) - A tropical storm watch has been issued for the Central West Coast of Florida all the way south to the Keys. This comes as forecasters watch the formation of a potential storm in the Gulf of Mexico, Thursday. The specific areas affected according to the National Weather...
At the Reuter Recycling Facility in Pembroke Pines, a large plant that smells vaguely of garbage, Waste Management gathers recyclable material from all over Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe counties. Within what's called the "tipping room," recycling trucks that pick up the contents of residents' blue bins from all across South...
- - - - - - - - Deputy Jason Farr was on marine patrol near Mile Marker 99 off Key Largo at approximately 1 p.m. Sunday when he observed two men fishing in a small vessel. One of the men, later identified as Julio Marquez Olivera, 59, of Miami, tossed two fish in the water as Deputy Farr approached.
6/1/2022 UPDATE: Wednesday is the first day of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, and forecasters are already monitoring two disturbances. One of the systems, the remnants of Hurricane Agatha, is forecast to turn into a tropical depression in the next few days and bring heavy rain to South Florida. Read...
Police snipers were called to the scene of a water rescue in Florida to protect divers from alligators. The Florida Highway Patrol reports a minivan was traveling on the Florida Turnpike in West Miami-Dade on Friday when the driver lost control on an exit ramp, overturned and drove into a retention pond.
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are investigating a deadly shooting in South Miami-Dade.
Authorities said a man was found with a gunshot wound to the back in the area of SW 268th and 127 Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other details had been released by police.
Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. According to state records, no restaurant kitchens were ordered shut in the Florida Keys last week. ALL the places listed below have been allowed to re-open following...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man and a woman were arrested Wednesday, nearly a week after the body of a man was found floating in a canal in southwest Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade police, the body of Adan Lopez Lorenzo, 30, was wrapped in a bedsheet when it was found floating in a canal in the 23700 block of Ingraham Highway last Thursday.
