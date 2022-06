The U.S. men’s national team has appealed to Congress, urging members to vote in favor of stricter gun controls. In the wake of mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde during the past month, an open letter from the USMNT was posted to the team’s official Twitter account Sunday, which according to U.S. Soccer has been sent to every member of both houses of Congress, and is collectively signed by the players and team staff. “We are writing to join millions of people around the country who are asking a simple question: When are we going to do something about gun violence in...

29 MINUTES AGO