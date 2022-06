Friday-Saturday, June 3-4, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Is it red sauce or red gravy? Those of us with Italian in our blood will debate this issue to the end of time, and we’ll probably never come to an agreement on what to call that delicious tomato concoction that coats our spaghetti. But even in the throes of our diction-driven disputes, we can also argue about who makes it the best. All in good fun, of course, and sometimes in official environments like the Memphis Italian Festival’s Spaghetti Gravy Contest. (Yes, it seems that the festival is on the side of gravy in the sauce vs. gravy debate.)

