In a recent Roundtable interview, Danny McBride revealed that Kanye West once asked McBride to play him in a potential biopic. In a Roundtable interview for The Hollywood Reporter, Danny McBride recently opened up about one of the more bizarre interactions he’s had in his career. The Righteous Gemstones actor talked about how he went out on a boat in South Carolina with Kanye West for the day and how West then opened up to him about an idea for a biopic in which McBride would play West.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO