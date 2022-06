In 2004, in the village of Cooperstown, Tom Morgan was called to jury duty. Although he wasn’t selected as a juror for the trial, he stayed to watch it, from beginning to end. A TRIAL IN COOPERSTOWN is the book he wrote about the trial. It gives us a glimpse of things most of us don’t see – the dramatic, the mundane, the grief, and the minutiae. He talks with all of the major players in the trial – the lawyers, the judge, the families of the accused and of the victim – leaving us with a fascinating snapshot of the American justice system.

