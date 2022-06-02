ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
England bundle out New Zealand for 132 in first innings

 3 days ago
Cricket - First Test - England v New Zealand - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 2, 2022 England's Matthew Potts celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Ajaz Patel Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

June 2 (Reuters) - New Zealand were all out for 132 in their first innings on the opening day of the first test against England at Lord's on Thursday.

All-rounder Colin de Grandhomme top-scored for New Zealand with 42 not out, while bowler Tim Southee made 26 as the visitors' batting order suffered an early collapse.

England's veteran seamer Jimmy Anderson (4-66) and debutant Matthew Potts (4-13) were impressive for the hosts, while Stuart Broad and new captain Ben Stokes also picked up a wicket each.

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

New Zealand out for 285, England take team hat-trick

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - Daryl Mitchell reached his century but Tom Blundell fell agonisingly short as New Zealand were bowled out for 285 runs in their second innings on Saturday, setting England a target of 277 to win the first test at Lords. Mitchell and Blundell opened the play...
BBC

England v New Zealand: Hosts struggling after tourists resist at Lord's

First LV= Insurance Test, Lord's (day two) New Zealand 132 & 236-4: Mitchell 97*, Blundell 90*; Potts 2-50 England face an uphill task to win the first Test after New Zealand doggedly built an imposing lead on the second day at Lord's. Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell made the home...
The Guardian

How ministers squashed proposals to expand right to roam in England

When countryside campaigners were invited to meet government ministers and share “big, creative ideas” for “structural and systemic changes” around access to green spaces, they thought it could be too good to be true. Was the government listening, and were England’s archaic laws on countryside access about to change?
Reuters

Matsuyama disqualified from Memorial for marking on club

June 2 (Reuters) - Former champion Hideki Matsuyama was disqualified from the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio midway through his first round on Thursday due to an illegal marking on one of his clubs. Matsuyama, who earned the first of his eight PGA Tour wins at the 2014 Memorial Tournament,...
Reuters

After fixing Nadal date, Ruud has something to brag about

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - As a child Casper Ruud watched a lot of tennis on television, dreaming one day of playing a Grand Slam final. The Norwegian will now have something to brag about after setting up a Sunday date with 13-time French Open champion Rafa Nadal. The 23-year-old...
Reuters

Zverev's Grand Slam dream in Paris ends in pain and tears

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - German Alexander Zverev thought his time had finally come to win a Grand Slam title but his French Open campaign ended in pain and agony after he was forced to retire during his semi-final against Spaniard Rafa Nadal with an ankle injury. Long touted as...
Reuters

I hope to keep going, Nadal says after 14th French Open crown

PARIS, June 5 (Reuters) - Spain's Rafael Nadal will look to continue his remarkable career after crushing Norway's Casper Ruud 6-3 6-3 6-0 on Sunday to lift a record-extending 14th French Open, saying despite injury concerns he would battle on. The Spaniard, the world's best ever claycourt player, won 11...
Reuters

Haney secures undisputed title with unanimous win over Kambosos

June 5 (Reuters) - Devin Haney was crowned the undisputed lightweight world champion at Melbourne's Docklands Stadium on Sunday with a unanimous decision over George Kambosos to hand the Australian his first-ever defeat. Haney added Kambosos' WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring belts to the WBC strap he already held...
BBC

Andy Murray reaches Surbiton semi-finals with victory over Brandon Nakashima

Venue: Surbiton Racket and Fitness Club Dates: 30 May-5 June. Coverage: Watch play on the main court on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app from 11:00 BST. Britain's Andy Murray reached the Surbiton semi-finals without dropping a set as his Wimbledon preparations stayed firmly on track.
Reuters

Broad has 'good feeling' about day four

June 5 (Reuters) - England veteran fast bowler Stuart Broad said he had a "good feeling" about the fourth day of the first test between his side and New Zealand at Lord's, with England requiring 61 runs to claim victory on Sunday. England were 216-5 with Joe Root and Ben...
Reuters

Rallying-Tanak ends long win drought in Sardinia

(Reuters) - Ott Tanak won a world rally championship round for the first time in more than a year and ended Hyundai’s season-long drought with a dominant victory in Rally Italy Sardinia on Sunday. The Estonian, world champion in 2019, had led since Saturday morning when Toyota’s Esapekka Lappi...
Reuters

French Open champion Swiatek is 'overwhelmed' by Lewandowski support

June 5 (Reuters) - French Open women's champion Iga Swiatek said she was "overwhelmed" after finding out Poland and Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski was in attendance to witness her claim a second Grand Slam title on the Parisian clay. Following her 6-1 6-3 win over American teenager Coco Gauff...
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

