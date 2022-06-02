Youngsville Seniors Receive Scholarships

WARREN, Pa. – Several Warren Area High School students were recently inducted into the National Honor Society. The 2022 National Honor Society inductees from Warren Area High School are (from left): Joseph Miller, Mackenzie Engebretsen, Cara Munksgard, Lydia Balas, Lauren Andersen, Jack Darling, Audrey Smith, Carly Beers, Eliza Brook, Madelyn Flannery, Summer Lucks, Madelyn Perry, and Ashley Plank.
WARREN, Pa. – In a county rich in sports history, it’s been too long since a Warren County Sports Hall of Fame class has been inducted. Current and former Warren County Sports Hall of Fame directors Nate Sandberg and Jeff Bartsch, along with a new board of directors, have ensured that wait will end.
WARREN, Pa. – Kids and families had the opportunity to explore a wide variety of vehicles and heavy equipment during the Jefferson DeFrees Family Center’s Touch-A-Truck event at Betts Park Saturday. The annual event allows kids to experience what it’s like to be inside a number of different...
