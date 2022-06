For better or for worse, May was a busy month in St. Louis’ restaurant scene. The city saw some long-anticipated openings, including Arzola’s Fajitas and Margaritas in the Benton Park neighborhood, which has a name that might be familiar to longtime St. Louisans; the concept comes from the son of Eddie Arzola, who was the proprietor of the now-shuttered Chuy Arzola. In Town and Country, Cleaver and Cocktail (from the owners of The Block in Webster Groves) opened its doors, offering craft cocktails and dry-aged steaks, and Fariñas Kitchen + Bar moved into the space formerly home to Mango Peruvian Cuisine in Downtown St. Louis. Fordo’s Killer Pizza also started serving its Neapolitan-style pies at City Foundry STL, adding a Niche Food Group food concept to the food hall.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO