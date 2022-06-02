ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IA

Maddie Poppe To Make Waterloo Summer Stop

By Kerri Mac
K92.3
K92.3
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Iowa's own Idol is performing a unique show in Waterloo this July, and tickets are already available now. This summer, Maddie Poppe is hitting the road again. Many artists (just like the rest of us) had their lives put on hold for the majority of the past two years due to...

k923.fm

Comments / 0

Related
QuadCities.com

Lost Island Themepark Delays Opening

Waterloo’s Lost Island Themepark opening delayed to June 18 due to construction delays. The new park has been forced to push their opening date to Saturday, June 18th. “Creating a brand new themepark from ground up has been a huge undertaking and as much as we look forward to sharing it with the public, these delays are out of our control,” officials said in a recent press release.
WATERLOO, IL
KOEL 950 AM

The Best Donuts In America Might Be In Waterloo

Name a more perfect creation than a fried piece of dough with frosting or jelly in the center... Friday, June 3rd is National Donut Day and to celebrate a compilation of some of the best donut spots in the country is out and one of them is pretty close to home!
WATERLOO, IA
KIMT

KIMT announces Country Thunder Iowa Platinum Giveaway winner

MASON CITY, Iowa – Jeff Carter from Lake Mills is the winner of the Country Thunder Iowa Platinum Giveaway. Carter and his girlfriend April Clark will experience three days of camping and country music at Country Thunder Iowa in Forest City, courtesy of KIMT-TV. Thousands of fans and KIMT viewers entered the contest and their enthusiasm is appreciated.
KCRG.com

First LGBTQ+ pride parade held in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The first LGBTQ+ pride parade in the history of Cedar Rapids was held in Newbo. The parade was organized by CR Pride, the same group that runs the CR Pride Festival in early July. Participants included Linn-Mar Spectrum and LGBTQ Youth Center. Organizers are hoping...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterloo, IA
Local
Iowa Entertainment
Waterloo, IA
Entertainment
K92.3

Is This The Best Burrito Spot in Eastern Iowa?

Yesterday my morning co-host Kerri took me to what might be the best burrito place I've ever been to. We all know the names of the big chain Mexican restaurant places but what about this Cedar Falls gem?. Pablo's Mexican Grill is located at 310 Main St, Cedar Falls. It's...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Axios Des Moines

3 places to go for happy hour in Des Moines

Going out is fun, but who doesn't like a deal? Here are three spots to check out during happy hour in Des Moines.1. DjangoHappy hour is held daily from 4-6pm and on Tuesdays, 4pm-close. You can get $2 oysters, $5 select appetizers, $5 classic martini, draft beer, and wine. Full menu here.Address: 1420 Locust St. Photo courtesy of Django2. Eatery AGet half-priced wine, draft beer, and pizza daily from 2-6pm.Address: 2932 Ingersoll Ave.3. Blue Sushi Sake & GrillSpecials include $5 house wine, $7 cocktails, and $10 (or less) sushi 2-5:30pm Monday-Saturday and all day Sunday.Address: 316 Court Ave. Photo: ATX Food Chronicles, courtesy of Blue Sushi Sake Grill
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

The Top 5 Places to Get Ice Cream in the Cedar Rapids Area

When the weather starts to heat up, there's nothing like some ice cream to cool you down!. The next time you're looking for a frozen treat in Cedar Rapids, you may want to stop by one of the great local ice cream shops in the area! According to Yelp, these are the top five highest-rated places to visit in Cedar Rapids and Marion:
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maddie Poppe
KCRG.com

Lost Island Waterpark opens Friday, theme park opening delayed

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Lost Island Waterpark opens for the summer Friday in Waterloo. However, Lost Island staff said it is pushing back the opening date for the new theme park due to construction delays. The park is now expected to open on June 18. Lost Island staff said it...
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Rescue crews save man from Cedar River

A chocolate wonderland was in Mount Vernon on Saturday for the 13th annual Chocolate Stroll, put on by the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community. Candidates for upcoming Iowa primaries make last-minute pitches ahead of vote. Updated: 6 hours ago. Candidates are making one last push to get voters to the polls for...
MOUNT VERNON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Idol#The Elk S Club#General Admission#Vip#Hollywood Records
KCRG.com

Man rescued from Cedar River near downtown Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rescue crews were able to execute a water rescue in the Cedar River on Saturday afternoon. At around 5:43 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department, along with other emergency responders, deployed two rescue boats into the river in an effort to pull a man from the water. A photograph provided by officials showed a man holding onto the wall on the outer edge of May’s Island, near the Second Avenue bridge.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
biztimes.biz

IN TH FIRST: Dubuque barbecue restaurant reopens in new location this weekend

Location: 1850 Central Ave. Hours: 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays; 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; and noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Online: facebook.com/Frannies-Barbeque-117185413450826. As Antywone and Francén Sanders worked on their new barbecue restaurant location in Dubuque ahead of its opening,...
DUBUQUE, IA
K92.3

Cedar Rapids Students Complete House Project in 9 Months [PHOTO]

Would you even know where to start on building a house? I'd end up making a few phone calls, realize how much work it takes, and end up having to hire someone to do it. Not these Cedar Rapids Community School District students. There are 13 junior and senior high school students who were in the Student Build House Program, and they built a 7-room home with a 3-car garage, according to Skogman Realty. This project took them 9 months to complete.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WHO 13

Family, friends pay tribute to victims of Ames shooting

AMES, Iowa — Two young women lost their lives Thursday night while heading to a summer Bible study program. Authorities say Johnathan Lee Whitlatch, 33, shot and killed Eden Montang, 22, and Vivian Flores, 21, outside of Cornerstone Church. Both women were students at Iowa State University. Montang was a senior in the College of […]
AMES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Burger King
KOEL 950 AM

Owners of Cedar Rapids Wine Shop Choosing To Close After 2 Decades

Over the last 2-3 years, throughout the pandemic and staff/supply shortages, we've heard about so many businesses being forced to close their doors or shifting their business models to keep up with the changing economic climate. A handful of them have simply decided this is an excellent time to move on and explore other endeavors. This is the case with the First Avenue Wine House in Cedar Rapids which recently announced on Facebook, that as of June 24th, they will close for good, saying:
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kiwaradio.com

Former Iowa cop pens crime novel about warring motorcycle gangs

Webster City, Iowa — A crime novelist and former law enforcement officer from north-central Iowa is releasing his second book. Phil Queen is a retired Webster City policeman who’s now a criminal justice instructor at Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge. Queen’s newest work, “Forever Two Wheels,”...
WEBSTER CITY, IA
KCCI.com

The latest on the deadly shooting outside of Ames church

AMES, Iowa — The Story County Sheriff's Office says three people died in a shooting outside ofCornerstone Church on the eastern edge of Ames on Thursday night. Story County authorities provided new details on Friday. Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald identified the two women killed in the shooting as 22-year-old Eden...
AMES, IA
K92.3

Iowans, Was This The Biggest Waste of Money of all Time?

This might be one of the most ridiculously cool things I've ever bought. I had to promise my fiance I wouldn't complain about anything she buys for one month. We are both very different when it comes to money and how we spend it. I'm frugal and she loves spending money. It's possible I've found the biggest thing I've ever wasted money on.
WATERLOO, IA
K92.3

K92.3

Waterloo, IA
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

K985 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://k923.fm/

Comments / 0

Community Policy