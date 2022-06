Runtime is relative. Turkish soap operas routinely push out two-hour episodes multiple times a week. The Indian police procedural CID once aired a single shot that lasted 111 minutes – an achievement memorialised in the Guinness Book of World Records. The series finale of MASH, perhaps the most beloved television programme of all time, clocked in at 121 minutes long. So the fact that the average length of a Stranger Things season four episode is 78 minutes is hardly unprecedented. But it is a gift.Since the new season dropped at the end of last month, the grouchier corners of the...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 46 MINUTES AGO