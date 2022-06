MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) today announced that a DOJ Investigation aided in the U.S. Department of Education’s (DOE’s) discharge of all remaining federal student loans borrowed to attend any campus owned or operated by Corinthian Colleges Inc. (Corinthian) from its founding in 1995 through its closure in April 2015. This will result in 560,000 borrowers receiving $5.8 billion in full loan discharges. In Wisconsin, 3,320 borrows will receive $36.2 million in full loan discharges.

