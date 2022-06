It’s Friday, May 27, the last day of school, about 1:15 p.m. I’m walking my dog through Old Webster and in front of Panera Bread there’s at least 100 tweens gathered having a good time. There’s also a tall blond tween boy shooting an obviously fake gun at kids. Thinking of what just happened in Texas, I walked by and said nothing. I circled the block and he was still shooting this fake gun. I approached him and rather loudly told him he was being totally inappropriate. He and some other kids informed me it was a fake gun (they said it was a water gun, but I saw sparks coming out) and I told them I realized that, but it was still totally inappropriate and would he please put it away. He politely did.

