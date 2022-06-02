Summer at Tri-Area: Open House on Saturday, June 4

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sat, 04 Jun 2022 04:01:28 -0400: Abandoned Vehicle on Public Property at Address: 701-711 S White St Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. This car has been in the parking lot by the post office for a very long time. For more information or to add...
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sat, 04 Jun 2022 11:31:40 -0400: Illicit Discharge at Address: 207 E Juniper Ave Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Bucket of xylene has spilled on roadway, leading into stormwater ditch. Dead vegetation observed in SW ditch, impacted by xylene exposure. For more information or to...
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sun, 05 Jun 2022 12:35:35 -0400: Vehicle Parking Issue at Address: 9065 Cornwell Dr Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. abandon large black trailer. No visible tags. Parked on Trawden Dr. between Dansforeshire and Cornwell in the Dansforth Subdivision. For more information or to add or...
Comments / 0