ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio governor to sign bill allowing armed school employees

The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0brEZ0_0fyNYUPP00
Tweet

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio school districts could begin arming employees as soon as this fall under legislation approved by Republican lawmakers and set to be signed by GOP Gov. Mike DeWine.

Democrats said the proposal, which is optional for schools, sends the wrong message a week after the massacre of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Republicans say the measure could prevent such shootings. Lawmakers fast-tracked the legislation to counter the impact of a court ruling that said, under current law, armed school workers would need hundreds of hours of training.

The bill will protect children by ensuring instruction is specific to schools and including significant scenario-based training, DeWine said late Wednesday in announcing his support.

The measure is opposed by major law enforcement groups, gun control advocates, and the state’s teachers’ unions, which asked DeWine to veto the measure. It’s supported by a handful of police departments and school districts.

Under the latest version of the bill, school employees who carry guns would need up to 24 hours of initial training, then up to eight hours of requalification training annually.

DeWine, who is expected to sign the bill later this month, also announced that the state’s construction budget will provide $100 million for school security upgrades in schools and $5 million for upgrades at colleges.

Comments / 17

Suzanne
3d ago

Finally a state with common sense that actually wants to protect the children. The "gun free zone" signs don't seem to be working. Could it be because criminals don't obey signs or laws?

Reply(4)
5
Olyrat2
3d ago

What happens when the teacher accidently shoots an innocent kid when they miss the gunman? Are teachers going to get raises for being bodyguards now too?

Reply(1)
3
Fuck the NRA!
3d ago

So American children are being massacred in their classrooms and the Republicans response is, let's help the gun manufacturers sell more guns.😎🇺🇲

Reply(2)
2
Related
NBC News

Retired Wisconsin judge killed in 'targeted' attack, suspect hit list included Mitch McConnell, Gov. Whitmer

Officials in Wisconsin say retired judge John Roemer was shot and killed and the suspect is in critical condition after a “targeted" incident at a home in the Township of New Lisbon. Officials also say the suspect had a hit list of other targets that included: U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. June 4, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
The Center Square

Utah families want judge to declare state's transgender ban unconstitutional

(The Center Square) - Two Utah families are asking a judge to decide a ban on transgender athletes in sports passed by lawmakers is unconstitutional. The ban "cannot survive constitutional scrutiny and it endangers transgender children," said Christine Durham, former chief justice of the Utah Supreme Court and senior counsel at Wilson Sonsini, the law firm representing the plaintiffs. The American Civil Liberties Union of Utah and the National Center for Lesbian Rights are also representing the plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed in Utah's Third Judicial Court District, according to a news release from the ACLU.
UTAH STATE
Salon

DeSantis administration used threat of $27M fine to bully Special Olympics to drop vaccine rule

The state of Florida this week threatened to fine the Special Olympics tens of millions of dollars over its vaccination requirements. As reported by ABC News' Jay O'Brien, the Florida Department of Health sent a letter to Special Olympics International this week informing the organization that it would slap them with a fine of $27.5 million for violating Florida's rules against requiring vaccinations against COVID-19.
FLORIDA STATE
UPI News

Reparations task force in California calls for 'comprehensive' compensation

June 1 (UPI) -- California's first-in-the-nation reparations task force on Wednesday released a report detailing the "innumerable harms" slavery caused for Black Americans while calling for "comprehensive reparations." The 500-page report, released Wednesday, found that slavery, Jim Crow laws, redlining and other government actions have created a widespread exclusion of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
CBS San Francisco

State task force to unveil groundbreaking slave reparations report

SAN FRANCISCO — California's first-in-the-nation task force on reparations for African Americans will release a report Wednesday documenting in detail the harms perpetuated by the state and recommending steps to address those wrongs, including expanded voter registration, making it easier to hold violent police accountable and improving Black neighborhoods.It also recommends the creation of a special office that would, in part, help African Americans descended from free or enslaved Black people in the country at the end of the 19th century document their eligibility for financial restitution.The report, which runs 500 pages, will be the first government-commissioned study on harms...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Records show coordinated Arizona ballot collection scheme

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona woman indicted in 2020 on accusations of illegally collecting ballots apparently ran a sophisticated operation using her status as a well-known Democratic operative in the border city of San Luis to persuade voters to let her gather and in some cases fill out their ballots, according to records obtained by The Associated Press.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Security#Guns#Gun Control#Elementary School#Politics State#Politics Governor#Ap#Gop#Democrats#Republicans
CBS DFW

Governor Abbott issues disaster declaration in Uvalde

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Governor Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for the city of Uvalde following the shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24.  The disaster declaration will accelerate all available state and local resources to assist the Uvalde community, according to a press release from the office of the governor. The declaration will also suspend regulations that would prevent or delay necessary action in coping with the aftermath of the shooting. "The community of Uvalde has been left devastated by last week's senseless act of violence at Robb Elementary School and should not have to encounter any difficulty...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Hill

The Hill

581K+
Followers
71K+
Post
437M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy