Kirkwood, MO

St. Peterfest In Kirkwood Returns This Weekend

By Max Wilson
timesnewspapers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Peterfest will return for the first time since 2019 this weekend. Scheduled for June 3 and 4 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 243 W. Argonne Drive in Kirkwood, the two day festival includes carnival rides, games for kids, live music and...

www.timesnewspapers.com

