Flood Advisory issued for Bowie, Cass by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 08:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-05 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Choctaw; Pushmataha Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Pushmataha and Choctaw Counties through 215 PM CDT At 127 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles north of Snow to 3 miles southeast of Kent to 9 miles southeast of Bennington. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Hugo... Fort Towson Sawyer... Rattan Snow... Goodland Messer... Hugo Lake State Park Raymond Gary State Park... Oleta Cloudy... Grant Ord... Corinne Fallon... Sobol Swink... Frogville Apple... Huskey MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK ・ 2 HOURS AGO