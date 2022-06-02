ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

2024 cornerback Jayden Lewis schedules visit to the Plains

By Brody Smoot
 3 days ago
On Wednesday, 2024 cornerback Jayden Lewis announced that he would be making the trip to the Plains on June 10. Lewis is a teammate of 2023 offensive lineman and Auburn target RyQueze McElderry.

Lewis is regarded as a four-star according to 247Sports’ recruiting rankings. He is listed as being 6-foot tall and 170 pounds. The product of Anniston, Alabama, also runs track for Anniston High School. He ran an 11.39 time in the 100-meter relay and 23.22 in the 200-meter relay.

Along with making the trip to Auburn, Lewis also announced that he would be visiting several other schools over the next two months. His first visit will be to Ole Miss on June 7. On June 15, he will make a visit to Alabama. He will then make a quick trip to the Bayou to visit LSU. South Carolina will also receive a visit from Lewis on June 20.

Another school that he added to the list was

. However, he did not provide a visit date. Then, he will wrap up his summer visits with Florida on July 27 and Georgia on July 29. His summer will consist of seven visits to seven different SEC schools. Out of the seven programs receiving visits, the only schools that have offered him are Auburn, Tennessee, and South Carolina.

Defensive backs coach Zac Etheridge would love to add a versatile cornerback like Lewis to the Tigers’ secondary. Obviously, we can’t predict what the roster will look like in 2024. Regardless, it would be huge if the Tigers coaching staff could bring in the talented defensive back from right up the road.

