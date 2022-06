In June of 1988, the very first Pride Celebration in Grand Rapids was held in the downtown Monroe Ampitheater -- now known as Rosa Parks Circle. The event included live entertainment, informational booths, and a number of guest speakers. The celebration had no support from the local government and attendees were subjected to harrassment by unaccepting members of the public. However, smiles could be seen on faces throughout the ampitheater as members of the LGBTQ+ community gathered downtown to celebrate their Pride.

