‘He walked the walk’: Former Humane Society director remembered for his love of animals

Rick Aiken - photo by Scott Rogers

Knowing that a puppy would not survive, Rick Aiken cradled the dog in his arms like a baby before it was to be euthanized.

“That’s one of my strongest memories of him,” said Julie Edwards, the former Humane Society of Northeast Georgia executive director who succeeded Aiken. “He was looking at that puppy with such love on his face.”

Aiken, who served as the humane society’s executive director for 24 years, died Sunday. He was 77.

During his tenure at the humane society, Aiken led a campaign for the shelter in 1998, building a modern shelter with all indoor kennels. He transitioned the shelter to a no-kill facility that no longer euthanizes due to space limitations, according to the humane society.

Edwards started in February 2010.

“I learned everything I know about animals from Rick,” Edwards said.

Edwards said Aiken was an easygoing, affable person who was well respected in the community. She said she always respected him for his passion toward work and his love for animals.

“The thing about Rick that always impressed me was that he walked the walk,” Edwards said. “I remember when we would get in puppies that had parvo, and he would take them home with him … and get up all hours of the night to feed them, medicate them and try to make sure that they lived.”

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, parvo is a contagious canine virus that affects the dog’s gastrointestinal tracts. Most deaths from parvo happen between 48-72 hours after symptoms start.

He also established a low-cost spay and neuter center located within the humane society. The center has now spayed or neutered more than 90,000 pets in the state.

Aiken, who also served as senior district executive for the Northeast Georgia Council for the Boy Scouts of America, graduated from the University of Georgia in 1972 with a degree in Wildlife Biology. According to his obituary, Aiken missed only one Georgia Bulldogs football game since 1984.

Aiken retired from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia in 2013.

“Rick was a great man all around and one that I am proud to have known and worked with,” said Bob Martin, Chief Administrative Officer for HSNEGA.

Jennifer Stillerman, volunteer, education, and outreach coordinator for the humane society, said he was more like a father than a boss.

“He truly cared for every animal and he will be greatly missed,” Stillerman said in the press release.

Aiken is survived by his wife, daughter and son, according to his obituary.

Funeral services were Thursday, June 2, at Little and Davenport Funeral Home in Gainesville.