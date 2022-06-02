ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Anna Eskamani endorses Charlie Crist for Florida governor

By Mark Skoneki, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago

State Rep. Anna Eskamani, an Orlando Democrat who’s one of the most progressive state lawmakers in Florida, endorsed U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist for governor on Thursday.

“When he [Crist] was governor of Florida, he pushed back against the Republican dominated Legislature by championing the needs of everyday people,” Eskamani says on a Twitter video where she stands next to Crist, a former Republican turned Democrat. “He’s fought for consumer rights and has taken on some of the most influential corporations in the state, like investor-owned utilities and insurance companies. ... I trust Charlie to fight for our collective rights and to solve problems. ... I trust Charlie to champion the needs of our most vulnerable community members and to work with the best people to get it done.”

Crist thanked Eskamani and called her “one of the brightest stars in Florida politics today” who one day might become governor herself.

Eskamani said Crist gives her party the best chances of victory in the fall and that she did not make her decision “lightly.”

Crist’s major Democratic challengers for the nomination in the primary this August are Agriculture Secretary Nikki Fried and state Sen. Annette Taddeo.

The winner will take on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in the November general election.

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

