This article was written for our sponsor, the Wake Forest Business & Industry Partnership. In the wake of its impressive recent run of high-profile life sciences wins, the Research Triangle Region faces an unusual challenge: an increasingly modest inventory of ready industrial properties capable of handling the needs of today’s biotechnology companies. But a unique partnership between the Wake Forest Business & Industry Partnership (WFBIP) and the Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary is adding an appealing entry into the mix.

2 DAYS AGO