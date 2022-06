It wasn’t the best time in the end for Josh Allen at “The Match.”

Allen and teammate Patrick Mahomes lost on the final hole to Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady. It was easy to see Allen might’ve had the worst effort of the four on the course.

But that didn’t stop some of Allen’s Bills teammates from showing their support before, during, and even after the event.

Check out some of them rooting for their quarterback below:

