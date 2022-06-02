Find out what unusual accessory Hoda Kotb used as a purse

This Is...an adorable announcement: Mandy Moore is pregnant!. On June 3, just days after her hit NBC show This Is Us came to an end, the actress announced she's expecting her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith. "One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited," Mandy captioned an Instagram photo of 16-month-old son Gus. "Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall! Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can't wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!! Xo."

