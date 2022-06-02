Find out what unusual accessory Hoda Kotb used as a purse

Hoda Kotb can always count on her supportive co-host Jenna Bush Hager during tough mornings on Today with Hoda and Jenna. However, due to a prior assignment, Jenna was running late for the latest installment of the show, and Hoda decided to start off the show off solo. It was a hard day to do so.
Hoda Kotb knows only too well the agony of a cancer diagnosis, having battled it herself, and on Wednesday she opened up on Today to share heartbreaking details of her own experience. The mom-of-two was discussing Hilary Duff's new nude photoshoot and they chatted about body acceptance. Hoda then spoke...
Jenna Bush Hager was praised for her "hustle" by her co-star on Thursday after she ran to the Today Show studios to sit with an emotional Hoda Kotb who hosted the first 10 minutes on her own. Jenna...
Drew Scott, famous for his hit HGTV show Property Brothers, and his wife, Linda Phan, are now officially parents! They welcomed their first baby together on May 4, and announced the happy news on their podcast At Home. Their son, Parker James Scott, was born on the couple's fourth wedding...
Luke Bryan's family just got a little bigger! The American Idol judge surprised fans with some heartwarming family news and an emotional message too. The country music star was thrilled to share the news that his niece, Jordan Cheshire Eudy, had welcomed her first baby - a boy named Jonathan.
Mama June Shannon is defending her 16-year-old daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's relationship with a 20-year-old. Shannon, 42, opened up about the criticism of Thompson for dating Dralin Carswell in an interview with TooFab published on Tuesday. "Yes, I've met Dralin. They've been together for over a year," the...
Kate Hudson shared a pair of photos to Instagram on Thursday night to mark her oldest child's academic milestone — the first featuring herself posing with Ryder, 18, plus her two younger children: son Bingham "Bing" Hawn, 10, and daughter Rani Rose, 3½. In the second snapshot, a...
Jenna Bush Hager is departing on an adventure unlike any other! The star revealed on the Today Show that she would be "setting sail," quite literally, in honor of the return of New York's iconic Fleet Week. Fleet...
After a day dedicated to celebrating her role as a mother and being showered with love, Jenna Bush Hager is turning the attention onto her husband!. Though her husband, Henry Hager, is typically media shy, it didn't stop the Today star from sharing a sweet tribute to him in honor of his 43rd birthday.
Happy Mother's Day, Céline Dion. The music icon, 54, celebrated the special holiday on Sunday by sharing a loving snapshot of herself seated beside her three sons — René-Charles, 21, and 11-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy — on Instagram. "This Mother's Day, I feel very fortunate...
Al Roker is a devoted family man and loves nothing more than spending time with his children. While his youngest two, Nick and Lelila, often feature on his social media accounts, his oldest daughter Courtney is rarely pictured in public. However, to mark Mother's Day on Sunday, Al took to...
As one of the co-hosts of Today, Craig Melvin has been missing from several episodes of the NBC morning program. Melvin’s fans may have speculated about the reason for his absence, given that he recently departed his MSNBC post. On May 10, Melvin called in on the Today show to explain his absence. So, why isn't Melvin on the Today show right now?
You never can tell just where you’ll find love. One Life to Live alum Tika Sumpter (Layla), for instance, found the man of her dreams in the makeup room of Tyler Perry’s long-running OWN hit, The Haves and the Have Nots. It’s certainly not the romance you would have expected watching her and Nicholas James on the show. She played manipulative bad girl Candace, he, dangerously obsessed, closeted cop Justin.
Savannah Guthrie is incredibly loyal and is great friends with many of her Today co-stars both past and present. And over the weekend, the mom-of-two was one of the first to react to The Talk star Natalie Morales' family update on social media. Natalie - who left Today to join...
Kathie Lee Gifford wasn't expecting her son Cody Gifford to give his baby boy her late husband's namesake. The television icon's older child, Cody, 32, and his wife Erika Brown welcomed their first child on Tuesday, May 31 — son Frank Michael. The baby boy is named after the late Frank Gifford, Kathie Lee's husband and Cody and sister Cassidy Gifford's father.
Jenna Bush Hager was one of the many famous faces to share her outrage and horror following the Texas shooting on Tuesday. The Today star is a former teacher and also a mom to three young children, and was close to tears as she spoke about the shocking events that unfolded in Uvalde.
Bobbie Thomas is continuing to mourn the loss of her husband, Michael Marion. On Tuesday, the Today show contributor shared an emotional message on social media to her late husband as she marked what would have been their ninth wedding anniversary, sharing a video from their 2013 wedding ceremony showing her late husband reading his vows.
John Travolta shared his sadness over a friend gone too soon when he posted a tribute on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday. The Saturday Night Live star expressed his agony with a few simple words alongside a photo of him with the late actor - and his Wild Hogs co-star - Ray Liotta who died in his sleep at the age of 67.
This Is...an adorable announcement: Mandy Moore is pregnant!. On June 3, just days after her hit NBC show This Is Us came to an end, the actress announced she's expecting her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith. "One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited," Mandy captioned an Instagram photo of 16-month-old son Gus. "Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall! Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can't wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!! Xo."
Don’t call her Grandma. Kathie Lee Gifford, who became a grandmother Tuesday when her son, Cody, and his wife, Erika, welcomed a baby boy, says she has a friend with an Israeli mother, who provided some inspiration for what she wants to be called. “I asked her, I said...
