Find out what unusual accessory Hoda Kotb used as a purse

TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoda Kotb hosted the Sesame Workshop’s 19th Annual Benefit Dinner...

www.today.com

Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb hosts Today alone as she delivers heartrending statement

Hoda Kotb can always count on her supportive co-host Jenna Bush Hager during tough mornings on Today with Hoda and Jenna. However, due to a prior assignment, Jenna was running late for the latest installment of the show, and Hoda decided to start off the show off solo. It was a hard day to do so.
UVALDE, TX
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb makes heartbreaking revelation about her battle with cancer

Hoda Kotb knows only too well the agony of a cancer diagnosis, having battled it herself, and on Wednesday she opened up on Today to share heartbreaking details of her own experience. The mom-of-two was discussing Hilary Duff's new nude photoshoot and they chatted about body acceptance. Hoda then spoke...
CELEBRITIES
Hoda Kotb
MarketRealist

Craig Melvin Is Absent From the ‘Today’ Show — Here's Why

As one of the co-hosts of Today, Craig Melvin has been missing from several episodes of the NBC morning program. Melvin’s fans may have speculated about the reason for his absence, given that he recently departed his MSNBC post. On May 10, Melvin called in on the Today show to explain his absence. So, why isn't Melvin on the Today show right now?
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

One Life to Live Alum Marries Her Former Co-Star

You never can tell just where you’ll find love. One Life to Live alum Tika Sumpter (Layla), for instance, found the man of her dreams in the makeup room of Tyler Perry’s long-running OWN hit, The Haves and the Have Nots. It’s certainly not the romance you would have expected watching her and Nicholas James on the show. She played manipulative bad girl Candace, he, dangerously obsessed, closeted cop Justin.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'Today' Co-Host Pays Tribute to Late Husband on Anniversary in Emotional Post

Bobbie Thomas is continuing to mourn the loss of her husband, Michael Marion. On Tuesday, the Today show contributor shared an emotional message on social media to her late husband as she marked what would have been their ninth wedding anniversary, sharing a video from their 2013 wedding ceremony showing her late husband reading his vows.
RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

Mandy Moore Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Taylor Goldsmith

This Is...an adorable announcement: Mandy Moore is pregnant!. On June 3, just days after her hit NBC show This Is Us came to an end, the actress announced she's expecting her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith. "One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited," Mandy captioned an Instagram photo of 16-month-old son Gus. "Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall! Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can't wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!! Xo."
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Kathie Lee Gifford reveals what she wants to be called as a grandmother

Don’t call her Grandma. Kathie Lee Gifford, who became a grandmother Tuesday when her son, Cody, and his wife, Erika, welcomed a baby boy, says she has a friend with an Israeli mother, who provided some inspiration for what she wants to be called. “I asked her, I said...
NFL

