ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

You Can Forge Your Own Knife at This Luxury Hawaiian Resort

By Stacey Leasca
Food & Wine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour Seasons Resort Hualalai wants to ensure every guest leaves with a one-of-a-kind souvenir. And that begins by taking part in one of its exclusive Only at Hualalai programs, the Blacksmith Experience. In 2021, the resort announced the addition of its Only at Hualalai programs, which provide guests exclusive...

www.foodandwine.com

Comments / 0

Related
thisweekhawaii.com

The Heart of Historic Kailua-Kona: Ali’i Drive

Ali’i refers to a chief or chiefess, basically Hawaiian Royalty and Kailua-Kona holds a special place in Hawaiian history. Here you can explore a coastline that will consume your day with historical points of interest, museums, ancient battlegrounds, and century old churches. Maybe just relax with a nice cold drink and let your soul rejuvenate as you let the calming effects of the ocean hypnotize your mind.
KAILUA-KONA, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
City
Hilo, HI
State
Hawaii State
vnexplorer.net

Offensive Hawaii Vanity Plate Owner Refuses to Surrender It

The Aloha State is about love and fellowship. But you can’t tell that to the owner of a certain Pontiac Firebird with an incendiary vanity plate spotted around Honolulu. He obviously missed the Chamber of Commerce slide show. Though the owner has been notified to turn the vanity license plate in to authorities, so far, he has ignored them.
HONOLULU, HI
wpgxfox28.com

5 Of my favorite restaurants in wailea fine dining on maui

Originally Posted On: https://www.mauieliteproperty.com/blog/5-of-my-favorite-restaurants-in-wailea-fine-dining-on-maui.html. Across the centuries, Maui’s native Hawaiian culture has been infused with a variety of other rich Polynesian cultures. The island’s location in the middle of the Pacific Ocean made it a hotspot for both early explorers and tradesmen from distant lands. In more recent years, the area’s culture has been infused by elements introduced by visitors and immigrants, especially from Asia. Today, Maui’s rich culture is on full display through the wide range of amazing restaurants available to you in the area.
WAILEA, HI
mauinow.com

38th Annual Hawaiʻi Kūpuna Huala Festival canceled

The 38th Annual Hawaiʻi Kūpuna Hula Festival has been canceled due to a lack of hālau being able to participate. This will be the third year in a row the competition has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Normally, 25 hālau participate in the event. Parks and Rec Director Maurice Messina said on six groups said they planned on attending.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawaiian#Hawaii Island#Forge
Food & Wine

This Maine Bakery's Pizza Is So Popular, You Have to Win a Lottery to Even Place an Order

Maine's acclaimed Tinder Hearth bakery only makes its wood-fired pizzas twice a week, so demand for its pre-ordered pies was already going to be high. But owners Lydia Moffett and Tim Semler have been so overwhelmed with phone calls (yes, people still do that) that they've since switched to a pizza lottery. The winners get to order a pizza — and the non-winners get to try again the next week.
MAINE STATE
islands.com

How to Best Enjoy Hawaii on a 7-Night Pride of America Cruise

The promise is indeed true: Passengers aboard Norwegian Cruise Line’s Pride of America—the only ship offering seven-night cruises year-round in Hawaii—can enjoy nearly 100 hours in port on four different islands. The ship resumed sailing on April 9, 2022, after a two-year COVID-19-imposed hiatus, with guests embarking in Honolulu every Saturday to spend two days each on Maui, Kauai, and Hawaii (aka The Big Island), overnighting in port on the first two and getting 10 hours each in Hilo and Kona on the third. The schedule allows for plenty of time to explore, whether you’re a first-timer or a returnee looking to revisit favorite places.
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
BEAT OF HAWAII

Record-Breaking Hawaii Travel Pulls in Front of Entire U.S.

Hawaii just confirmed what we on the ground already knew. It’s busy here, very busy. And it is only going to get busier due to a number of complicating factors. The state forecast calls for continued growth ahead of the rest of the country as “tourism recovery continues, employment has increased and… labor shortages have put some limit on the growth.” You may have seen that labor shortage at hotels, restaurants and with activity providers.
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Hawaiian Electric expands Battery Bonus program to Maui customers

Maui residents and businesses can now sign up for Hawaiian Electric’s Battery Bonus program, which pays a cash incentive to customers with rooftop solar who add energy storage capacity, providing support to the grid as fossil fuel power plants are retired. The Public Utilities Commission approved the expansion of...
KAHULUI, HI
KITV.com

Lychee prices soar in Hawaii due to poor crop, limited supply

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The end of May is a time for graduation ceremonies, the beginning of summer travel, and it's also the start of lychee season in Hawaii. One of the stores known for selling lychee on Oahu is Sun Chong Company on Hotel Street in Chinatown. "We've been family...
HAWAII STATE
TheDailyBeast

Soldiers Shoot and Mutilate Multiple Cats at Hawaii Military Base

A veterinary service provider in Honolulu, Hawaii confirmed that it treated a cat recovering from a blow dart wound to the neck incurred on a military base. Katniss, the cat, is currently in recovery. Dr. Karen Tyson, the founder of the Oahu animal rescue group KAT Charities said that the organization has seen multiple cats with dart wounds, including two that were found mutilated on the base. According to Tyson, the animals had their stomachs cut open, with intestines falling out of the wounds. “While extremely graphic, we believe that it is important to note that the animals appeared to have been purposefully mutilated,” said Tyson, who also noted that “It is our understanding that a group of soldiers from the 1st battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, purchased blow dart guns while on a recent training mission to Indonesia and brought them home to Hawaii.” A spokesperson for the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii said in a statement that an investigation is underway.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy