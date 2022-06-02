Epic-linked text messages enhance patient experience, improve outcomes at Community Health Network
Thousands of patients of Indianapolis-based Community Health Network were missing critical updates from the health system. A sizable chunk of the organization's one-way text messages to patients – Epic MyChart activation codes, multifactor authentication codes, video visit links, eCheck-in reminders, operating room status updates and more – were simply going undelivered....www.healthcareitnews.com
Comments / 0