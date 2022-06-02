ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Special Olympics to compete in USA Games

By By KTVB.COM STAFF
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 3 days ago

Originally published May 31 on KTVB.COM .

Special Olympics Idaho announced 22 athletes and 36 total delegates from across the state will be traveling to Orlando, Florida, to compete in the Special Olympics USA games.

Special Olympics Idaho will be traveling on June 3, the games begin on June 5 and end on June 12.

The Games will showcase more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from across the country, competing in front of more than 125,000 spectators and supporters.

Idaho athletes have been training and competing for more than three years and have qualified to compete nationally, according to Special Olympics Idaho. Athletes will compete in football, track and field, golf, bowling, powerlifting, and bocce ball.

The Special Olympics USA Games will take place in multiple locations across Orlando, including Disney's Coronado Springs, Exploria Stadium, ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex and Orange County National Golf Center.

Special Olympics Idaho said that if Idaho athletes qualify at the USA Games, they will be invited to compete in Special Olympics World Games in Berlin in January 2023.

The Special Olympics USA Games will be televised on ESPN beginning June 5. People can also download the USA Games app to follow the athletes’ progress.

Anyone who would like to donate or sponsor Special Olympics Athletes can visit specialolympicsidaho.org .

People can learn more about USA Special Olympics at 2022specialolympicsusagames.org , and view Special Olympics Idaho’s progress by visiting their Facebook and Instagram pages.

