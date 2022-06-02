ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electric supercar maker Rimac receives over $500 million investment from Porsche and others

By Peter Valdes-Dapena
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Rimac Group, the Croatian maker of exotic electric supercars that now controls Bugatti, announced that it received €500 million, or about $536 million in new investment. Among those involved in the new investment round is Porsche, which already owns about one quarter of the...

CNBC

Jeep maker Stellantis to build $2.5 billion EV battery plant in Indiana

Automaker Stellantis plans to invest more than $2.5 billion in partnership with Samsung SDI to build the automaker's first U.S. electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility. The companies on Tuesday announced the new plant will be located in Kokomo, Indiana, where Stellantis already has a supplier base. The new facility is...
KOKOMO, IN
CNN

An electric car finally makes financial sense

Gas prices that keep going up by the day have got a lot of people thinking about buying an electric vehicle. There is no question that electric vehicles cost much, much less to fuel than gasoline-powered models, especially with gas prices at around almost $5 a gallon on average, according to AAA.
CARS
Motorious

Ferdinand Porsche’s Gas-Electric Hybrid Tanks

Learn about these innovative failures from WWII…. While a growing number of people are becoming aware of it, most of the world still has no idea that electric cars, including gas-electric hybrids, are anything but new technology. Ferdinand Porsche developed a gas-electric hybrid back in 1900 after working on a few pure-electrics. Just like today, the marriage between the two propulsion systems provided the best of both.
CARS
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

May 31 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries and companies regarding purchases of Russian oil since the war in Ukraine started on Feb. 24. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MotorAuthority

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB electric crossover costs $55,550, on sale this summer

Mercedes-Benz is quickly filling out its portfolio of electric vehicles and not every entry is at the top end. The latest arrival is the EQB based on the GLB-Class compact crossover. It starts sales this summer priced at $55,550, including a $1,050 destination charge. Mercedes also has an EQA based on the GLA-Class, though this model isn't available in the U.S. just yet.
BUYING CARS
Reuters

Global automakers face electric shock in China

BEIJING, May 26 (Reuters) - If global automakers think they can extend their dominance in China into the electric era, they may be in for a shock. Kings of the combustion age such as General Motors and Volkswagen are falling behind local players in the booming electric vehicle (EV) market in China, a country that's key to funding and developing their electric and autonomous ambitions.
ECONOMY
Reason.com

GM Slashes Prices for Its Electric Vehicles (To Compete With Tesla)

This week, The Verge reported that General Motors' 2023 Chevy Bolt electric vehicles (E.V.) have dropped in price by 18 percent since 2022, down to $26,595 from $32,495. Meanwhile, BMW in the last few weeks announced plans to alter its E.V. battery design, which is estimated to yield a 30 percent drop in materials costs over the next few years. And Ford CEO Jim Farley told attendees of the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday that he anticipates a "huge price war" in the E.V. industry in the coming years, as more and more carmakers price cars around that $25,000 mark.
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Major American Carmaker Isn't Hopeful About The EV Revolution

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares continues to raise concerns about the EV revolution. At the Financial Times' Future of the Car 2022 conference, he said that materials shortages, at least for Stellantis brands, are set to keep going. More than that, his outlook on the whole EV transition had a rather bleak spin on it. Tavares has beat this drum before, having previously said the cost of EV development was a huge problem.
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

Ford F-150 Lightning Owner Trades In Gas For EV: Delivery & Impressions

This Tesla Model Y owner just took delivery of his all-new Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck. However, what's arguably more important is that he traded in his 2016 F-150 (gas-powered, of course) to get into the new electric version. While we love a good highly produced YouTube video by...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota, Honda, And Nissan Are Falling Behind In EV Race

Japanese automakers need to make a change in regard to EVs. At least, according to climate thinktank InfluenceMap. The organization recently conducted a study that found Honda, Nissan, and Toyota to all be the least prepared for a transition to zero-emissions vehicles compared with their competition. You don't have to look hard to see it either. Right now, Honda is set to produce the e:Ny1 for the 2024 model year, but its EV offerings aren't expanding as rapidly as other OEMs.
ECONOMY
MotorAuthority

2024 Ford Mustang, BMW Neue Klasse, Ineos EV: Today's Car News

A redesigned Ford Mustang is coming next year. We've already spotted prototypes and now Ford has provided a sound clip of the Mustang GT variant. Judging by the clip, it looks like the pony car will continue to offer a manual transmission and V-8 engine. BMW Group is developing a...
CARS
InsideHook

Energica Unveils an Electric Motorcycle Without the Range Anxiety

As a growing number of vehicle styles undergo electrification, one big question still looms large for drivers: How long can they go without needing to recharge? This applies whether you’re traveling via crossover or compact car, but it’s especially crucial when it comes to motorcycles. To put it...
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford CEO Farley Says Explorer Customers Might Not Like Upcoming EVs

Ford’s current EV plan is specifically focused on what the automaker considers its “iconic” models, as well as commercial vehicles, though CEO Jim Farley recently stated that future EVs won’t simply be electric versions of existing ICE-powered models. This means that vehicles likes the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning – which is essentially just an electrified F-150 – won’t be emulated in the future, and that apparently includes the forthcoming Ford Explorer EV. In fact, while speaking at the 2022 Alliance Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference, Farley went so far as to say that traditional Explorer customers may not like the all-electric vehicles the automaker is cooking up.
ECONOMY
Nature.com

Sensorless based SVPWM-DTC of AFPMSM for electric vehicles

AFPMSM is lighter, has a higher power-to-weight ratio, is shorter in length, is less expensive, and has a higher efficiency than the radial flux motor. Then AFPMSM is more suitable for driving the EV than radial flux motor. The proposed technique in this paper is the sensorless-based SVPWM-DTC of AFPMSM to drive electric vehicles. Sensorless research becomes more important in this circumstance since the axial motor can be placed inside the vehicle tire due to its condensed size and shape similar to the tires. DTC provides less fluctuation for the driver during driving for safety and comfort. SVPWM is preferred for its high performance. When measuring speed using a sensorless estimator, sensor inaccuracy is minimized, and the AFPMS motor can be mounted inside the tire. The control system is tested using two EVs driving cycles, and the results promise high performance. NEDC and HWFET driving cycles are used to test the proposed control scheme in 100 times less than the actual driving cycles' time to test the coherence of the sensorless estimator. The results demonstrate that the proposed technique is valid for real-time applications with high-performance, minimum torque fluctuations, and minimum transient and steady-state errors.
TECHNOLOGY
RideApart

Electric Motorcycle Brand Horwin Introduces 2022 Model Range

Horwin is a relatively new electric motorcycle manufacturer which produces electric vehicles designed primarily for urban mobility. The company has been hard at work coming up with innovations in the increasingly popular, yet highly experimental electric motorcycle market. In fact, in 2020, the earlier iteration of the EK3 electric scooter received the Red Dot design award. Now, in 2022, the company continues innovating by further refining its model range to offer some of the best options in the urban mobility sector.
CARS
