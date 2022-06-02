ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Seriously? This Can’t Be Wyoming’s Favorite Soda Pop.

By Phylicia Peterson
KGAB AM 650
KGAB AM 650
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Do you know what goes great with the sunny days and warm temperatures of a Wyoming summer? A nice, icy-cold glass of soda (or pop, if that's your preferred term.) Of course, everyone in my house has a favorite soda. My kid loves sprite and Fanta (though he usually just gets...

kgab.com

Comments / 1

Related
Ash Jurberg

The Wyoming billionaire giving away his fortune

What would you do if you were a billionaire? Would you spend it all, or would you give it all away?. In the case of Wyoming resident Hansjorg Wyss- you choose the second option. Wyss, who has a net worth of $5 billion, devotes most of his wealth to help others.
WYOMING STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Sodas Being Discontinued in 2022

Tab represented a high-profile 2020 termination of a Coca-Cola product. Other top soda brands, such as Pepsi, have likewise discontinued old favorites, and new cancellations may be forthcoming.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyoming State
Wyoming Food & Drinks
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
TVGuide.com

Yellowstone: 6666: Release Date and Everything Else to Know

Four shows were just not enough for the Yellowstone universe, so now there's also four sixes. While we've already got the mother show and its prequel 1883, we're now anticipating an 1883 spinoff called 1883: Bass Reeves, plus another Yellowstone prequel titled 1932. On top of all that, there's 6666, a show that takes the western story out of Montana completely to a famous ranch in Texas called the Four Sixes. Fans of Yellowstone will already be familiar with this legendary ranch because it's where Jimmy (Jefferson White) was sent when he couldn't get his act together on the Dutton ranch. Now, the Four Sixes is getting its own spotlight, and after hearing about its real-life history, you might be surprised it took as long as it did for Taylor Sheridan to set his sights on it.
TV SERIES
Whiskey Riff

Big Ol’ Bear Gets Dropped By An Electric Fence

Bears and electric fences, man… In bear country, it’s not uncommon to see an electric fence used as a bear deterrent, whether it’s a portable one you put around your campsite, one used to protect your livestock or crops (or honey), and sometimes, folks are just looking to bear-proof their home (and garbage). But nevertheless, whenever a bear does encounter one, it can be pretty hilarious. With a shock just strong enough to give them a jolt and keep them […] The post Big Ol’ Bear Gets Dropped By An Electric Fence first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho has a New Rush Coming, But This Time It’s Not for Gold

Cobalt is a metal used to help make technology parts. According to Heart Land Daily News "Demand for cobalt has risen as it is an essential mineral for the production of the lithium ion batteries used in electric vehicles (EVs) and electronics, and in the magnets used in wind turbines. The mine, located in Lemhi County, Idaho, is owned by Jervois Mining, an Australian company that specializes in extracting minerals used for making batteries. Although the main mineral produced at the underground mine is cobalt, the company also expects it to produce copper and gold."
IDAHO STATE
shefinds

OMG! A Major Bombshell Was Just Dropped About McDonald’s Burgers In Court

It’s no secret that advertising is frequently deceptive. After all, ads are meant to sell you a product, and reality is rarely enticing enough to convince you to pull out your wallet. This is especially true when it comes to fast food items. Justin Chimienti realized this when he bought a McDonald’s Big Mac and a Wendy’s Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger only to find that the burgers were significantly smaller than he had been led to believe. That’s why he’s suing these chain restaurants.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Quincey
Mashed

Why Chrissy Teigen Always Buys Extra McDonald's Hamburgers

Chrissy Teigen is no stranger to McDonald's. As the former face of their Dollar Menu, she has discussed being a huge fan of the Sausage McMuffin with Egg, having chicken nuggets at night, and dipping her fries in a McFlurry (Spoon University). But she also has a not-so-secret love affair with the regular McDonald's cheeseburger. She even bulk-buys them. Yes, you read that right. Why would anyone want extra burgers?
CELEBRITIES
KGAB AM 650

KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy