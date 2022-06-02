ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Meintjes escapes breakaway for solo victory at Giro dell'Appennino

By Cyclingnews
Cycling News
Cycling News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vEzUG_0fyKrsrd00
Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) takes first win of year in Genoa

Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) won the Giro dell’Appennino for his first victory of the season. He broke free of a small breakaway group to win solo in Genoa.

Natnael Tesfazion (Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli) won the bunch sprint for second while Meintjes' teammate Georg Zimmermann took third.

