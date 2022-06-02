ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics vs. Warriors Game 1: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

By Nick Schwartz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HqdE1_0fyKqxNt00

The Golden State Warriors host the Boston Celtics for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck!

We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

The game tips off at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT and can be seen on ABC.

The Warriors are favorites in the NBA Finals once again and are looking to protect their perfect home record in the postseason this year. The two teams split their regular-season series, 1-1, but Boston pulled out a blowout win in the Chase Center in March.

Betting lines

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

  • Point spread: Warriors -4.5 (-105) / Celtics +4.5 (-120)
  • Money line: Warriors -175 / Celtics +140
  • Over-under: 212.5

Click here to place your bets at Tipico Sportsbook.

Celtics at Warriors Game 1 injury report

Celtics: Robert Williams (left knee soreness) is questionable.

Warriors: Andre Iguodala (left cervical disc injury), Gary Payton II (left elbow fracture) and Otto Porter Jr. (left foot soreness) are questionable. James Wiseman (right knee injury management) is out.

Advice and prediction

Two of the best defenses in the league meet for Game 1 of the most important series of the year? That’s an automatic under for me. It could take an entire quarter for the players to settle down from all the hype of playing in the finals, and the defensive intensity will be off the charts.

Prediction: Warriors 104, Celtics 102

Get more betting analysis and predictions at Sportsbook Wire.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Celtics star takes profane shot at James Worthy

The Boston Celtics’ current NBA Finals series is apparently a referendum on their most bitter basketball rivalry as well. Retired ex-Celtics star Cedric Maxwell spoke this week to Brian Windhorst of ESPN and got in a profane shot at retired former Los Angeles Lakers star James Worthy. The Celtics and the Lakers have one of the fiercest rivalries in sports. Both teams currently have 17 NBA titles each, but the Celtics can win No. 18 by defeating the Golden State Warriors in the Finals this year.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Jalen Rose Reveals Prediction For Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals

ESPN NBA analyst Jalen Rose might have to rethink his prediction for the NBA Finals after what we all saw last night. On Thursday's edition of Get Up, the former NBA star said he's going with the Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors to knock off the Boston Celtics. He has Golden State winning in seven games.
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors get welcome news on key player ahead of Game 2

Down 0-1 in the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors may be ready to activate their trap card. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters on Saturday that guard Gary Payton II will be available for more usage if necessary during Game 2, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic. Payton was active for Game 1 of the series but only for selective defensive possessions as the team’s trainers believed that Payton needed more recovery time, Kerr added.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Wiseman
Person
Andre Iguodala
Person
Gary Payton Ii
Larry Brown Sports

Draymond Green makes bold declaration ahead of Game 2 of Finals

Draymond Green, in true Draymond Green fashion, is remaining defiant despite his team’s meltdown in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The Golden State Warriors forward Green reacted to Thursday’s loss to the Boston Celtics on the latest episode of his podcast for The Volume this week. One notable moment in the episode saw Green make a bold declaration — that he would not play as poorly as he did in Game 1 again this series.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#Nba Finals#The Golden State Warriors#Abc#Tipico Sportsbook Point
CBS Boston

Boston hosts Celtics Watch Party for NBA Finals

BOSTON – The city was buzzing with anticipation of the Celtics' first appearance in the NBA Finals in over a decade. The game was held 3,000 miles away in San Francisco, but hundreds gathered outside Faneuil Hall for a watch party. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu had a big screen put up so fans could watch Game 1 between the Celtics and Golden State Warriors. Mayor Wu said it is a family-friendly event with Boston Police on patrol.She knows it's an exciting time to be a Celtics fan, but Wu asked for spectators to keep the peace."Come out and watch with everyone...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBC Sports

Udoka had stern message for Celtics before historic Game 1 comeback vs. Warriors

The Boston Celtics were in danger of getting run out of the building in the second half of Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals. After leading the Golden State Warriors by two at halftime, the Celtics entered the fourth quarter trailing the by 12. It felt similar to Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat, where the C's led after two quarters, got outscored by a huge margin in the third quarter and ended up losing.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

117K+
Followers
161K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy