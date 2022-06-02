Celtics vs. Warriors Game 1: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

The Golden State Warriors host the Boston Celtics for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck!

The game tips off at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT and can be seen on ABC.

The Warriors are favorites in the NBA Finals once again and are looking to protect their perfect home record in the postseason this year. The two teams split their regular-season series, 1-1, but Boston pulled out a blowout win in the Chase Center in March.

Betting lines

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

Point spread: Warriors -4.5 (-105) / Celtics +4.5 (-120)

Money line: Warriors -175 / Celtics +140

Over-under: 212.5

Celtics at Warriors Game 1 injury report

Celtics: Robert Williams (left knee soreness) is questionable.

Warriors: Andre Iguodala (left cervical disc injury), Gary Payton II (left elbow fracture) and Otto Porter Jr. (left foot soreness) are questionable. James Wiseman (right knee injury management) is out.

Advice and prediction

Two of the best defenses in the league meet for Game 1 of the most important series of the year? That’s an automatic under for me. It could take an entire quarter for the players to settle down from all the hype of playing in the finals, and the defensive intensity will be off the charts.

Prediction: Warriors 104, Celtics 102

