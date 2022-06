(San Diego, CA) — Fast food workers at some California locations could be going on strike next week. The potential strike on June 9th includes places like McDonalds, Burger King and Jack in the Box, which is based in San Diego. The Sacramento Bee says the Service Employees International Union is organizing the statewide strike in support of a proposed California law, Assembly Bill 257, which is up for a vote in the State Senate. If passed, would create a fast food council in California that could set wages, hours and safety standards for the estimated 500-thousand fast food workers in the state.

