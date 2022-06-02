Murray earns Honors Scholarship

Regular readers know that we’re fans of Amtrak. Sometimes, we’re fans in the way people have sympathy for an ailing pet. The Texas Eagle was as much as 12 hours behind schedule by the time the northbound train from San Antonio to Chicago reached Marshall, TX on Tuesday. This was the result of the derailment of another train near Taylor, TX, then a track maintenance issue, then another freight train breakdown near Marshall. If we’d been riding the Eagle on Tuesday, we would have been pretty upset even knowing that train isn’t something to use in the United States if you’re in a rush. The Eagle already takes 32 hours to go from San Antonio to Chicago. If the United States was a nation with a modern rail passenger system, it would be a 6-7 hour trip. But let’s set aside the passenger issue. Rail transport through Texas is a pretty important issue if your factory or big business is waiting on, well, anything. If you or your retailer is complaining about supply chain issues and looking for a root cause, there it is. Our freight rail system is vital to the nation’s economic well-being, and there’s plenty of evidence that it’s falling apart. One need look no further than Waldo to realize the problems we face. On Wednesday, a log truck ran into a train on in infrequently used crossing on U.S. 82 near the PotlatchDeltic mill, injuring one driver. This is 2022. There’s no good reason why any railroad track should cross any United States highway in 2022. We’ve had decades to build overpasses and underpasses along major routes to eliminate trains and vehicles from interfering with each other. How is it possible that trains have been running through Waldo for 140 years, and Waldo still has no highway overpass? The same might be said for West Main and North Vine streets in Magnolia. There’s an undeniable need for a rail construction program in the U.S. on a scale of the interstate program. It’s needed to create a national network of high-speed passenger trains, and to create a seamless freight network that can haul massive, heavy loads from coast-to-coast. This is something our state and federal legislators need to care about.

MAGNOLIA, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO