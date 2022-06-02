ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Murray earns Honors Scholarship

hopeprescott.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOPE/TEXARKANA – The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is proud to announce that Taylor Murray has been awarded the Honors...

hopeprescott.com

hopeprescott.com

Kennedy Hamilton Receives Donna Potter and Felice Flaherty Scholarships

Congratulations to Kennedy Hamilton who was recently awarded the Donna Potter and Felice Flaherty Scholarships. Kennedy is the daughter of Kyla and Daniel Hamilton. She is a 2022 graduate of Garrett Memorial Christian School. Kennedy will be attending the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville in the fall with a majoring in Pre-Pharmacy. Her hobbies are handing out with her friends and watching Razorback athletics.
HOPE, AR
swark.today

Retirements announced by Hope Public Schools

Hope Academy of Public Service EAST instructor Jackie Brady, seated right, the one looking comfortable, retired from public education in May and was prompted “benched” by the faculty and HAPS Principal Dr. Carol Ann Duke, as HPS Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Crossley looked on, with the gift of a custom reminder of her tenure at HAPS. Brady established the innovative project-based EAST program at HAPS and was named the Hope/Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce Educator of the Year in April.
HOPE, AR
beckersasc.com

Hospital opens Texas cardio clinic with upcoming ASC, to create 120 jobs

Little Rock-based Arkansas Heart Hospital held a ribbon cutting for its cardiology clinic in Texarkana, Texas, the Texarkana Gazette reported June 2. The 21,000-square-foot clinic is in the first of three phases of opening, the third of which will convert half of the building into an ASC with hybrid catheterization labs and pre- and postoperative rooms, the report said. The third phase should be complete by early 2023.
TEXARKANA, TX
txktoday.com

Arkansas Heart Hospital opens in Texarkana

Arkansas Heart Hospital is bringing its internationally renowned care to Texas. The hospital has opened its first out-of-state facility at 3930 Galleria Oaks Drive in Texarkana. The 21,000-square-foot building will include a full-service cardiology clinic and, by early 2023, an ambulatory surgery center. “Our expansion into Texas is yet another...
TEXARKANA, TX
hopeprescott.com

Pat Rhoads

Mrs. Pat Bright Rhoads, age 74 of Hope, Arkansas, passed away Thursday June 2, 2022 in Little Rock, Arkansas. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced by BRAZZEL/Oakcrest The Funeral Home of Hope, Eddie Brazzel Director. Online condolences: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com.
HOPE, AR
hopeprescott.com

Scouts honor veterans

HOPE – Members of Scout Troop 5 made sure veteran’s weren’t forgotten this Memorial Day as they ventured out to Rose Hill and Memory Gardens cemeteries in Hope. The scouts placed flags on the graves of veterans, and also enjoyed snacks when they were done. Chuck Eldridge presented the troop with a $ 2,000 check to help these Scouts go to summer camp in mid June.
HOPE, AR
KTBS

Life House Texarkana reopens free clothing store at new location

TEXARKANA, Ark.- A Texarkana non-profit that provides free clothing and other household goods to people in need is moving into a larger location to better serve the community. God's Closet is a ministry of the Life House Church in Texarkana, Arkansas. The new store is located at 2402 Division Street.
TEXARKANA, AR
fourstatesliving.com

My Husband is a Miracle

Life can certainly be full of twists and turns. And sometimes those occurrences happen in the blink of an eye, and life is never the same. Joseph “Glynn” Fuller experienced not one, but two, life-altering events that changed the course of his life but didn’t shake his faith.
TEXARKANA, TX
majorleaguefishing.com

GALLERY: They’re Biting on Day 2 at Hamilton

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Day 2 of the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine All-American on Lake Hamilton has been splendid, and the fishing has been pretty good as well. Though nobody has definitely put together a huge bag, a decent number of pros have solid limits with a kicker, which should make competition for the Top 10 pretty stiff.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Majic 93.3

You Can See 9 Great Bands This Weekend In Texarkana

From the red dirt sounds of "Colten Hagler" to the rock of "Crooked Halo" you can find some great bands to check out this weekend in Texarkana. I have included some youtube videos as well so you can not only see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
TEXARKANA, AR
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, June 2, 2022: Trains and tracks

Regular readers know that we’re fans of Amtrak. Sometimes, we’re fans in the way people have sympathy for an ailing pet. The Texas Eagle was as much as 12 hours behind schedule by the time the northbound train from San Antonio to Chicago reached Marshall, TX on Tuesday. This was the result of the derailment of another train near Taylor, TX, then a track maintenance issue, then another freight train breakdown near Marshall. If we’d been riding the Eagle on Tuesday, we would have been pretty upset even knowing that train isn’t something to use in the United States if you’re in a rush. The Eagle already takes 32 hours to go from San Antonio to Chicago. If the United States was a nation with a modern rail passenger system, it would be a 6-7 hour trip. But let’s set aside the passenger issue. Rail transport through Texas is a pretty important issue if your factory or big business is waiting on, well, anything. If you or your retailer is complaining about supply chain issues and looking for a root cause, there it is. Our freight rail system is vital to the nation’s economic well-being, and there’s plenty of evidence that it’s falling apart. One need look no further than Waldo to realize the problems we face. On Wednesday, a log truck ran into a train on in infrequently used crossing on U.S. 82 near the PotlatchDeltic mill, injuring one driver. This is 2022. There’s no good reason why any railroad track should cross any United States highway in 2022. We’ve had decades to build overpasses and underpasses along major routes to eliminate trains and vehicles from interfering with each other. How is it possible that trains have been running through Waldo for 140 years, and Waldo still has no highway overpass? The same might be said for West Main and North Vine streets in Magnolia. There’s an undeniable need for a rail construction program in the U.S. on a scale of the interstate program. It’s needed to create a national network of high-speed passenger trains, and to create a seamless freight network that can haul massive, heavy loads from coast-to-coast. This is something our state and federal legislators need to care about.
MAGNOLIA, AR
majorleaguefishing.com

GALLERY: Rain-Soaked Lake Hamilton Seeing Limits Filled Early

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – The rain has started to fall in central Arkansas and doesn’t look like it will let up for the rest of the day at the annual Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine All-American. Some anglers were able to fill their limits early in the morning, but are definitely hoping to cull as the day wears on. There are bites to be had, but like most of the anglers expected, it’s really going to be about who found the best quality on Lake Hamilton, not the quantity.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Main Street El Dorado reveals official MusicFest lineup

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — It was an exciting evening for the city of El Dorado as community members gathered at the square for the big reveal of the official 2022 MusicFest lineup on Thursday, June 2, 2022. MusicFest is coming back to the streets of El Dorado October 7th and 8th; two days, four […]
EL DORADO, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Miller receives life sentence for 1994 murder in El Dorado

Steven Wade Miller decided recently to skip a resentencing hearing before a Columbia County jury, and to accept a recommended sentence for a 1994 homicide in El Dorado. Miller was one of four people who committed capital crimes in South Arkansas’ 13th Judicial District that were given resentencing hearings. All four originally received life-without-parole terms. But, a series of court rulings determined that they were since they were juveniles when the crimes were committed, sentences that didn’t provide a possibility of parole were not appropriate.
hopeprescott.com

Triple H Mulching business of month

PRESCOTT – Congratulations to Triple H Mulching & Skid Steer Services on being named the Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce June 2022 Business of the Month!!!. Triple H Mulching & Skid Steer Services started serving the Prescott and surrounding areas in February of 2022. It is owned and operated by Cole Hillery. This business offers multiple services which include mulching, bush hogging, stump grinding, brush clearing, tree/debris clean up, gravel spreading & leveling, fence row clearing, and other services. You can look this business up on Facebook and find multiple pictures of jobs that have been completed recently. You can contact Cole at 870-703-4793 and get him to come out for a free estimate. His calendar book is filling up for this summer, so you better call quick!!
PRESCOTT, AR
Power 95.9

What Road In Texarkana Is In The Worst Condition?

We want to know, where the worst roads are in Texarkana?. From what most people tell me, the roads around Arkansas High need a lot of work as well as the College Hill area. I travel down Jefferson often and the end by the high school is in big need of repair. The 50th street area from Jefferson all the way to UPS is beyond bad. It is full of potholes and some area doesn't even look like there is any asphalt left on the road at all.
TEXARKANA, TX
swark.today

Prescott Officer of the Week Spotlight: Alvis Mills

Officer Alvis Mills began working for our department on May 27, 2022. Officer Mills grew up in Prescott until the age of 13. He had a great love of football. Officer Mills is married with five children. Officer Mills is a big family man and takes his roll as a husband and father very serious. Officer Mills previously worked for the Hempstead Co. Sheriff’s office as a jailer. He received his training at ALETA in 2017. Officer Mills also attended Rainwater, Holt, & Sexton Law class seminar in 2017. Officer Mills trained as a volunteer firefighter in Fulton, Arkansas. Officer Mills said “that his biggest dream has always been to be an officer and he is so proud and grateful to be given the opportunity by Chief Ann Jordan to serve and protect his hometown.” He also said ” I’ll always remember that dreams do come true!”
PRESCOTT, AR
swarkansasnews.com

Run-off June 21 for Howard County judge race

Howard County voters who participated in the Republican Primary Election or who did not vote at all last Tuesday, May 24, will be eligible to vote in the runoff election for county judge. Early voting will begin Tuesday, June 14, and continue on weekdays through Monday, June 20. Early voting...
HOWARD COUNTY, AR

