Whether it’s small scale or chronic, inflammation can be uncomfortable, to say the least. And when left untreated, it can lead to serious health conditions, putting you at risk for diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and even cancer. Luckily, there are many ways to naturally keep inflammation at bay. In fact, there’s one simple drink you can have every day to fuel your body with the antioxidants it needs to fight this issue: green tea.

