If LSU is going to advance out of this regional, they are going to have to beat the host, probably twice. It’s always tough to beat any national seed, but it is especially difficult to do it on their home turf. The advantages are piled up in USM’s favor, but… doesn’t mean that LSU is going into this weekend scared. This is the time of year the Tigers live for.

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO