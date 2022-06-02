ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

New ad shows Kentucky Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate wearing noose

By Ryan Bittan, Nexstar Media Wire
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BYrKJ_0fyKSuo000

In an ad entitled “Pain of our Past,” Charles Booker, a Kentucky state representative and Democratic nominee in Kentucky’s 2022 Senate race, shines a light on his ancestors’ painful history.

The ad evokes an emotional reaction, as Booker, who is challenging Sen. Rand Paul in November’s midterm election, can be seen wearing a noose around his neck as he calls for action.

The ad begins with a voiceover of the Democratic nominee saying, “The pain of our past persists to this day,” and a shot of a noose swinging back and forth as it hangs from a tree.

The noose is, of course, a reference to the age-old hateful practice of lynching.

Booker points to lynching as a “tool of terror” that existed throughout the South in states like Kentucky, KTLA sister station KTVX reports.

The ad continues, showing a black and white photo of a man hanging from a tree by his neck as a large crowd is gathered around, peering toward the camera.

“It was used to kill hopes for freedom, it was used to kill my ancestors,” he says as he appears on screen with a noose around his neck, wearing a suit fit for the Senate floor.

Booker is the first black Kentuckian to receive the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate.

Kentucky jailer died protecting inmates, family says

He cites his nomination as a “historic victory for our Commonwealth” before bringing up his opponent, Sen. Paul, who appears on screen giving a half-hearted smile.

Booker goes on, pointing to Paul as “the very person who compared expanded health care to slavery, the person who said he would have opposed the Civil Rights Act, the person who single-handedly blocked an anti-lynching act from being Federal law,” all while a noose hanging around his neck as he stands by a tree.

The sounds of a tightening rope can be heard as Booker says, “The choice couldn’t be clearer.”

“In November, we will choose healing,” he says as he lifts the rope from around his neck. “We will choose Kentucky.”

Booker is a lifelong resident of Louisville’s West End, growing up in what has been one of the poorest zip codes in Kentucky, his website states.

It also says he has “been homeless” and has had to ration his insulin because he couldn’t afford the medication he needed as a Type 1 diabetic.

The Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate was first elected to the Kentucky House of Representatives in 2018, becoming the youngest black state legislator in nearly 90 years.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

California primary: Where to vote in person or drop off your ballot

It’s almost Election Day and registered voters have plenty of options when it comes to completing and returning their ballot. Every registered voter in the state should have received a vote-by-mail ballot, but in-person voting is still an option. Officials began mailing out ballots around May 9, and ballot drop boxes opened the following day. […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rand Paul
KTLA

Nonprofit organization helps formerly incarcerated firefighters get jobs

For years California, Florida, Oregon, Washington, and other states have relied on incarcerated men and women to fight wildfires. They are trained to perform grueling work while earning just a few dollars, sometimes as little as $2 a day. Incarcerated workers who serve as volunteer firefighters help contain and combat blazes as wildfires have become […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Midterm Election#Noose#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Democratic#U S Senate#Ktvx#Kentuckian#Commonwealth
KTLA

Texas fugitive fatally shot after family of 5 killed

A convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus after stabbing its driver last month was shot dead by law enforcement late Thursday after he killed a family of five and stole their truck from a rural weekend cabin, a Texas prison system spokesman said.
JOURDANTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KTLA

What are Santa Ana winds and how do they impact fire season?

You hear about them during the sweltering summer months, when plant life dries up and the smallest spark can lead to catastrophe. When Los Angeles and the surrounding areas are on high alert for potential wildfires, they have the potential to wreak havoc. They’re called Santa Ana winds. Coastal Southern California’s one-of-a-kind geography – mountains […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Driverless taxis headed to San Francisco after getting regulatory approval

California regulators on Thursday gave a robotic taxi service the green light to begin charging passengers for driverless rides in San Francisco, a first in a state where dozens of companies have been trying to train vehicles to steer themselves on increasingly congested roads. The California Public Utilities Commission unanimously granted Cruise, a company controlled […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTLA

Some SoCal residents fear water restrictions will impact fire risk

There’s growing concern among some Southern California residents about what recently enacted water restrictions amid the drought could mean for high fire areas. For areas like Calabasas, where there are large properties adjacent to dry brush, that could mean a risky fire season. Carlos Saucedo reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on June […]
CALABASAS, CA
KTLA

KTLA

54K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy