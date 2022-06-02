ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Gunman who killed 4 at Oklahoma medical building had been a patient of a victim, police chief says

By Jason Hanna, Amanda Watts CNN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe gunman who killed two doctors and two others at an Oklahoma medical building Wednesday did so after he blamed one of the physicians for causing him pain from a recent back surgery, a police chief said Thursday. The shooter, Michael Louis, who police said killed himself after the...

