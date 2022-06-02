ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

France's Macron defends choice of Black academic for education minister

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DrurV_0fyKLNj400

MARSEILLE, June 2 (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday defended his choice of Pap Ndiaye for education minister, a Black academic whose appointment rekindled a debate over France's relationship with race and the colonial heritage of a country that cherishes its universalist tradition.

Ndiaye, a specialist in African-American history and minority rights and a newcomer to politics, has urged France over the years to confront its colonial past and said the country was in denial about police violence and discrimination.

That was enough for his appointment last month to trigger red flags for parts of the right, which dismisses the focus on social injustice as a U.S.-imported "wokeism" that it views as over the top.

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines woke as being aware of and actively attentive to issues of racial and social justice, but notes that it also has been used by some as a pejorative for anyone who appears politically left-leaning.

French critics say such attitudes have no place in a country that sees itself as blind to colour.

The far-right's Marine Le Pen called Ndiaye's appointment a "terrifying choice".

"He mixes up U.S. history ... with French history," Eric Zemmour, also a far-right candidate in last month's presidential election, told CNews. "It matters because of the trend of wokeism, that comes from the United States ... and wants to deconstruct French history."

Ndiaye, the son of a Senegalese father and French mother, has studied and worked in the United States. He is only the second Black person to lead a key ministry in France.

Macron brushed off this criticism as he and Ndiaye visited a school in the southern port of Marseille on Thursday.

"When I chose to appoint Mr. Pap Ndiaye, I chose to appoint a man who, through his life, his career, shows what I believe the (product of schools) of the republic should be," he told reporters.

"He showed it through his studies, his academic career, his concern for equal opportunity," Macron said, adding that it was key to "build unity while respecting diversity".

Le Monde newspaper said in an editorial this week that some of the reaction to Ndiaye's nomination showed France still had a struggle with racism.

"That the nomination of a Black man to a top ministerial post should have fuelled so much controversy shows that, beyond the political use the president of the Republic himself has made of it, France still has a long way to go before being truly 'blind to skin colour' as it claims to be," it said.

While Zemmour said he regretted Ndiaye's predecessor, Jean-Michel Blanquer, who had repeatedly criticised wokeism, Le Monde said in its editorial that what it called "Mr. Blanquer's obsession with 'wokism'" alienated many teachers.

"Mr. Ndiaye, on the other hand, advocates positions that are both universalist and sensitive to issues of inequality and discrimination, and much closer to the reality of the classroom," Le Monde wrote.

Ndiaye has stayed clear of the controversy. But when he was appointed, he said: "I may be a symbol of meritocracy, but perhaps also of diversity. I take no pride in it, but rather a sense of duty and the responsibilities that are now mine."

Reporting by Lea Guedj; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Nick Macfie and Howard Goller

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Russian troops ‘launch hunt-to-kill missions’ to purge top Ukrainian officials in the east of the country as the Kremlin hails fresh advances

Murderous Russian troops have launched ‘hunt to kill’ missions to purge top Ukrainian officials in the east of the country. Regional leaders are said to be constantly on the move to avoid death squads reminiscent of the ‘Red Terror’ carried out by Bolsheviks after FirstWorld War according to the police chief in the Luhansk region of the Donbas.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Daily Mail

NATO's message to Putin: British and American troops join thousands of soldiers from 19 nations for war games in North Macedonia as Finland signals intent to join the alliance

NATO has put on a show of strength in Europe in a message to Vladimir Putin as thousands of soldiers from 19 nations take part in war games across the continent. The Swift Response 22 exercises in North Macedonia involve 4,500 troops from the US, Britain, France, Italy and other allied nations and are taking place against the backdrop of Russian aggression against perceived Western expansion.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin unleashes the Terminators: Russia's much-vaunted war vehicles are finally deployed as Ukraine continues to obliterate invading tanks with the help of British missiles

Vladimir Putin has finally deployed his 'Terminator' military vehicles in battle in Ukraine as Kyiv continues to obliterate invading Russian tanks with the help of British missiles. Video shows the much-vaunted armoured vehicles, which are designed to support infantry units fighting in urban areas, in the Donbas region in eastern...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Minister#Marseille#Racism#African American#French#Marine Le Pen#Cnews#Senegalese
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Daily Mail

Drone destroys Russian landing ship supplying anti-aircraft missiles to Putin's troops on Snake Island as Ukraine vows to 'destroy and burn out' enemy units 'like cockroaches or locusts'

Ukraine today showed a video claiming to be a military drone hit on a Russian landing ship supplying a TOR anti-aircraft missile system to Snake Island. The footage appears to show the destruction of a large Serna-type landing craft in an air strike. 'Enemy units remaining on Snake Island remain...
MILITARY
Fox News

Russia has signaled intent to end 'current phase' of invasion, cut losses with Kherson referendum: expert

Russia has potentially signaled intent to end the invasion of Ukraine and integrate the Kherson region, an intelligence expert told Fox News Digital. Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told journalists that "residents of Kherson must decide for themselves" whether they will "appeal" for "integration of the region into the Russian territory," according to TASS.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin has forcibly deported 1.2MILLION Ukrainians to Russia and put them in 'filtration camps' – including mother of four-year-old girl who 'was snatched off the street and separated from her daughter

Ukrainians are being taken against their will into Russia, the U.S. has said, with some reports suggesting more than 1 million have been taken - including a mother who was separated from her four-year-old daughter. A senior defence official said Tuesday that the Pentagon has seen indications that Ukrainians caught...
FOREIGN POLICY
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin's right-hand man has threatened to attack this European country

Will the war in Ukraine, which Russia started four months ago, take a new turn? Thousands of civilians and soldiers have been decimated by the Russian army since the beginning of the year. Now, Vladimir Putin's right-hand man says he is 'interested' in a new target in Europe, as reported by the media outletLa Dépeche.fr.
POLITICS
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin’s ‘secret girlfriend’ is rumoured to be pregnant again, the Russian President isn't thrilled

The Russian President prefers to keep quiet about his private life, but he cannot silence rumours. It is believed that Putin and Alina Kabaeva have been in a relationship since 2008. The Russian President has denied these rumours but he has been seen on various occasions with the ex-gymnast. A Russian news channel has said that Kabaeva is pregnant again.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

After 3 months of war, life in Russia has profoundly changed

When Vladimir Putin announced the invasion of Ukraine, war seemed far away from Russian territory. Yet within days the conflict came home — not with cruise missiles and mortars but in the form of unprecedented and unexpectedly extensive volleys of sanctions by Western governments and economic punishment by corporations.Three months after the Feb. 24 invasion, many ordinary Russians are reeling from those blows to their livelihoods and emotions. Moscow’s vast shopping malls have turned into eerie expanses of shuttered storefronts once occupied by Western retailers.McDonald’s — whose opening in Russia in 1990 was a cultural phenomenon, a shiny modern convenience...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

466K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy