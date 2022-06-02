Fayette Aquatic Park opens

June! The month when summer arrives. But that's certainly not all! Here are nine things you can do with your kids in Tuscaloosa, Alabama this month to make the most of June!. June is Great Outdoors Month, so get out there and make the most of these waning days of spring and these first days of summer. Try a new park — our favorites are Randall Family Park, Mason's Place, Van de Graaf Arboretum, and Lake Lurleen, go on a picnic at Capitol Park or Manderson Landing or take the kids fishing at Lake Lurleen or Lake Nicole. June 1-31.
