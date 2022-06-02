Fayette Aquatic Park opens

CULLMAN, Ala. – Sportsman Lake Park will be hosting their Summer Yard Sale on Saturday, June 18. Gates will be opening at 7:00 a.m. with great deals available from vendors throughout the large park. The yard sale will close at 3:00 p.m. Admission to the park will be free. Vendors interested in staking their claim in a spot for the yard sale will need to appear in person at the park on Tuesday, June 7 at 7:00 a.m., where vendors will pick their spot for the grassy areas and take the flag from that location to the concession stand to pay. For those...

