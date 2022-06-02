ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette, AL

Fayette Aquatic Park opens

By Editorial
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpening day at the Fayette Aquatic Park proved to be a big success. Although the...

The Cullman Tribune

Reserve your spot for the Sportsman Lake Summer Yard Sale

CULLMAN, Ala. – Sportsman Lake Park will be hosting their Summer Yard Sale on Saturday, June 18. Gates will be opening at 7:00 a.m. with great deals available from vendors throughout the large park. The yard sale will close at 3:00 p.m. Admission to the park will be free. Vendors interested in staking their claim in a spot for the yard sale will need to appear in person at the park on Tuesday, June 7 at 7:00 a.m., where vendors will pick their spot for the grassy areas and take the flag from that location to the concession stand to pay. For those...
CULLMAN, AL
Record attendance at Protective Stadium sold-out concert

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tens of thousands of people flooded the Magic City on June 4 for the sold-out Garth Brooks concert. It’s the largest event at Protective Stadium since it opened just one year ago. “I’m just so exhilarated and looking forward to this,” said Sharon Barr....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Snead’s Farmhouse helping injured ducks around central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A farm in Cullman needs your help saving injured ducks from Sportsman Lake. Judy Snead didn’t think life could get any busier running her petting zoo, Snead’s Farmhouse. Then she started helping injured ducks. “I went from not having a full time job, to...
CULLMAN, AL
Good Day Alabama wins Lakeview Hullabaloo Wing Eating Contest

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - The guys of Good Day Alabama can now call themselves wing contest champions. The team of Toi Thornton, Jeh Jeh Pruitt, Mike Dubberly, Jonathan Skinner and Russell Jones won the Lakeview Hullabaloo Wing Eating contest on June 4 at Alabaster CityFest. The guys ate 67 wins...
ALABASTER, AL
Public Fishing In Tuscaloosa Alabama

Public Fishing In Tuscaloosa Alabama. Find more fishing places in tuscaloosa county: Fishing guides & outfitters fishing lakes and rivers. In 2007, readers who responded to the tuscaloosa news' “seven wonders of alabama” survey ranked hurricane creek behind only the native american indian mounds at moundville. These lakes range in size from 13 to 184 acres for a total of 1,912 surface acres. Drakes sporting clay and shooting preserve.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Don’t be fooled by the name –

A classic movie line comes to mind when massive Franklin County gates swing open, revealing 85 acres of prehistoric beauty: “Welcome to Jurassic Park.” But it is not Jurassic Park. It is real and like nothing else in Alabama. Welcome to Dismals Canyon. With the exception of designated...
ALABAMA STATE
Shelby County neighborhood finally rebuilding after 2021 tornado

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — The loud noises that come with construction are very much welcomed in one Shelby County neighborhood. Fifteen months aftera tornado tore through the area, residents of the Eagle Point are ecstatic to see their homes being rebuilt. Only on WVTM 13, Rick Karle visited the neighborhood and spoke with one couple who said the construction makes them feel as if they're celebrating Christmas in June. Hear more in the video above.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Body of missing boater recovered in Cullman County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say the body of a missing boater in Cullman County has now been recovered. Authorities say 60-year-old Frankie D. Cruce’s body was recovered from Smith Lake on June 3. Cruce drowned on May 30 after trying to retrieve a canopy that fell off of his boat.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Heavy rain and storms leave damage in parts of central Alabama

As heavy rain and storms passed through central Alabama Thursday, some areas were left with damage. One example was a home in the 2500 block of 35th Avenue North in Birmingham that was struck by multiple trees. Other areas, like Jasper, received flooding on some streets. Showers and storms were...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
9 Things To Do In June In Tuscaloosa With Kids

June! The month when summer arrives. But that's certainly not all! Here are nine things you can do with your kids in Tuscaloosa, Alabama this month to make the most of June!. June is Great Outdoors Month, so get out there and make the most of these waning days of spring and these first days of summer. Try a new park — our favorites are Randall Family Park, Mason's Place, Van de Graaf Arboretum, and Lake Lurleen, go on a picnic at Capitol Park or Manderson Landing or take the kids fishing at Lake Lurleen or Lake Nicole. June 1-31.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama NewsCenter – New program director aims to turn Alabama’s Sloss Metal Arts into nationally known center for artists

When Lindsey Christina walks the grounds at Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, she often finds “little pieces of art” that have escaped notice or simply been forgotten. “I find things in sheds, in closets, under the viaduct,” she said. “I found an old rusty coin in the gravel on the road the other day, and it was a cool discovery. There are little things that artists have left, and I want to find out where it all came from.”
ALABAMA STATE
Body of 60-year-old Cullman man recovered after drowning at Smith Lake

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Marine Patrol Division announced it has recovered the body of a 60-year-old man who went overboard on Smith Lake on Monday. The body of Frankie D. Cruce of Cullman was recovered, according to a release from ALEA Friday night. Cruce drowned at approximately 1:40 p.m. Monday, May 30, as he attempted to retrieve a canopy which fell from his boat near Miller’s Flats on Smith Lake.
CULLMAN, AL
Where Alabama Storms Do Form Today, Spann Said “They Could Pack a Punch”

A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHWESTERN TUSCALOOSA, NORTHEASTERN GREENE AND NORTHWESTERN HALE COUNTIES THROUGH 145 PM CD. HAZARD...WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH AND PEA SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...GUSTY WINDS COULD KNOCK DOWN TREE LIMBS AND BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. MINOR DAMAGE TO OUTDOOR OBJECTS IS POSSIBLE.

