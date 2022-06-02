Council approves purchases for Fire Dept.

The former town clerk of Lake View was booked in the Tuscaloosa County Jail this week after a grand jury indicted her on two ethics violation charges earlier this year. Lake View is a town of around 3,000 residents that sits on the eastern edge of Tuscaloosa County just before crossing into Jefferson County.
Loved ones are searching for answers after a 34-year-old Northport woman disappeared Friday night on a trip to Alexander City, Alabama. UPDATE, 4:30 P.M. Saturday: Northport police have confirmed the missing woman has been found safe. Her name and picture have been removed from this report. Top Stories from the...
Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox is growing more certain by the day that planning and building a large-scale event hall is the right move for developing an experience economy within the city. The first serious discussions about creating a new convention center or sports megacomplex began shortly after Maddox's Elevate Tuscaloosa...
A Lawrence County Schools principal on administrative leave with pay until his resignation goes into effect June 30 was accused in written notices of mishandling public money and emailing information that “was not true.”. Ron E. Rikard Jr., the principal at East Lawrence High School on leave since Feb....
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Some federally funded free school lunches are coming to an end for a lot of schools later this month. The free lunches were part of the federal government’s COVID pandemic relief program, but that doesn’t mean all free summer meal programs are ending. All...
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The long-time Lowndes County Justice Court Clerk retires, effective immediately. It was announced at Tuesday morning’s board of supervisors meeting that Linder Irby turned in her notice. No reason was given in the meeting for the abrupt resignation. However, there was a post...
The Mississippi attorney general is deciding whether to file a lawsuit to recover $2.3 million in public money that the state auditor said was misspent by a community college and some business leaders. A spokesman for Auditor Shad White told the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that Itawamba Community College, a...
AL.com’s Education Lab team is supported by individual donors and grants. about our work, sign up for our newsletter and donate today. It’s that time of year again. The time of year when school officials make final decisions about which of their teachers will stay and which will go.
Some high-tech — and high-paying new jobs — are on the way to the Selma-Dallas County area. Craig Field Airport in Selma — will soon become the home of the country’s first remote tower air traffic control center — and training academy. The aviation industry...
NAVAL AIR STATION MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The main gate at NAS Meridian was temporarily closed Thursday after a man with no military affiliation approached the gate in a vehicle and would not cooperate with security requests to exit the vehicle. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department was called to assist...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Alabama’s governor has directed the state Finance Department to issue a reward payment in the amount of $5,000 to a person who provided valuable assistance to law enforcement in apprehending and arresting Casey White, the Florence, Ala., inmate who escaped with the help of a correctional officer.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Stop The Violence rallies are planned around the state of Alabama over the next few days. They’re part of a coordinated effort to address some of the gun violence plaguing many communities around the state. The Alabama state NAACP organization is spearheading many of the...
RUSSELLVILLE | The former owner and four former employees of the now-closed Tiny Tigers Pre-K in Red Bay have been indicted by a Franklin County grand jury on charges related to the March 9 death of Autumn Rose Wells, an infant who was in the facility’s care. Two of the former employees now face manslaughter charges.
Lynsey Corley and Trey Corley experienced something none of us ever want to go through. They were the victims of a growing problem in Alabama. AUTO THEFT. Lynsey Corley and Trey Corley are the owners of this beautiful Dodge Charger Hellcat. Lynsey Corley Shared this on Facebook. "Our Hellcat was...
HarbisonWalker International is working on getting its Alabama One plant ready to open, which means hiring over 50 trained technicians and staff to join their team. Keep reading to hear from the new plant manager about what working at HarbisonWalker looks like. HarbisonWalker International. Refractories protect manufacturing processes in all...
UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - A fatal crash claimed the life of a Saltillo woman Tuesday night in Union County. The crash happened on Highway 349 at around 8:30 p.m. Mississippi Highway Patrol Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said Marla Harshberger, 54, was driving down the highway when her vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - On Friday June 3, around 9:09 p.m. Richard Hunt of Vinemont was fatally injured in a wreck. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division, the 59-year-old man crashed his motorcycle on Blount County 13, approximately six miles southwest of Cleveland, Ala. ALEA...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The 17th Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force took to Facebook Wednesday to share the seizure of 41 pounds of drugs and the arrest of two people. Authorities seized 41 pounds of Crystal Meth, also known as Ice, during a traffic stop on interstate 20/59 in Greene Co at 4:30 Wednesday afternoon.
