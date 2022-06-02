ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, AL

Yerby wins Republican Primary for sheriff

By Editorial
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFayette County Sheriff Byron Yerby defeated four challengers to win the...

Shelby County neighborhood finally rebuilding after 2021 tornado

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — The loud noises that come with construction are very much welcomed in one Shelby County neighborhood. Fifteen months aftera tornado tore through the area, residents of the Eagle Point are ecstatic to see their homes being rebuilt. Only on WVTM 13, Rick Karle visited the neighborhood and spoke with one couple who said the construction makes them feel as if they're celebrating Christmas in June. Hear more in the video above.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Will Mississippi seek to recover millions state auditor says was misspent by community college? Attorney general has yet to decide.

The Mississippi attorney general is deciding whether to file a lawsuit to recover $2.3 million in public money that the state auditor said was misspent by a community college and some business leaders. A spokesman for Auditor Shad White told the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that Itawamba Community College, a...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Commission approves road bid project

The Fayette County Commission unanimously approved the acceptance of a bid from ST Bunn in the amount of $393,593 for the patching of County Road 2 and the scrub-sealing of County Road 36. This was the only bid received on the project. All commissioners with the exception of Commissioner Shane Hughes were present for the meeting.
FAYETTE COUNTY, AL
Lowndes County Justice Court Clerk retires effective immediately

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The long-time Lowndes County Justice Court Clerk retires, effective immediately. It was announced at Tuesday morning’s board of supervisors meeting that Linder Irby turned in her notice. No reason was given in the meeting for the abrupt resignation. However, there was a post...
The process of a background check to obtain a gun in Alabama

A background check to carry a firearm can take just 10 minutes. At Bullet and Barrel, an indoor shooting range and training facility in Huntsville, you fill out an ATF 4473 form on the computer. Usually, it takes just a few minutes for you to be denied or cleared. The...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Former Mississippi governor seeks to open medical marijuana testing facility

JACKSON, Miss — Former Mississippi Gov. Ronnie Musgrove is teaming up with a health care executive to apply for a state license to open a medical marijuana testing facility. The Mississippi State Department of Health started taking applications Wednesday for the state's new medical marijuana program for patients, medical practitioners, growers, processors, testers, and transportation and waste disposal providers.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Reward being paid for apprehension of Casey White

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Alabama’s governor has directed the state Finance Department to issue a reward payment in the amount of $5,000 to a person who provided valuable assistance to law enforcement in apprehending and arresting Casey White, the Florence, Ala., inmate who escaped with the help of a correctional officer.
FLORENCE, AL
Body of missing boater recovered in Cullman County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say the body of a missing boater in Cullman County has now been recovered. Authorities say 60-year-old Frankie D. Cruce’s body was recovered from Smith Lake on June 3. Cruce drowned on May 30 after trying to retrieve a canopy that fell off of his boat.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Five indicted in Red Bay childcare center infant death

RUSSELLVILLE | The former owner and four former employees of the now-closed Tiny Tigers Pre-K in Red Bay have been indicted by a Franklin County grand jury on charges related to the March 9 death of Autumn Rose Wells, an infant who was in the facility’s care. Two of the former employees now face manslaughter charges.
RED BAY, AL
Selma remains fastest shrinking city in Alabama

Selma remains the fastest shrinking city in Alabama, taking a 1.9% decrease in population from 2020 to 2021. According to an AL.com report the Census Bureau released its numbers on the fastest shrinking cities with at least 10,000 residents. Selma's population went from 17,960 in 2020 to 17,625 in 2021....
SELMA, AL
15 most popular specialty license plates in Alabama

Appreciate Alabama birds? There’s a license plate for you. Member of Delta Sigma Theta sorority? Kappa Alpha Psi? Zeta Phi Beta? There’s a license plate for you. Want to support U.S. troops or thank a lineman? Like yoga or just want to show you’re a friend of the coal mining industry? There are license plates for you.
ALABAMA STATE

