Yerby wins Republican Primary for sheriff

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — The loud noises that come with construction are very much welcomed in one Shelby County neighborhood. Fifteen months aftera tornado tore through the area, residents of the Eagle Point are ecstatic to see their homes being rebuilt. Only on WVTM 13, Rick Karle visited the neighborhood and spoke with one couple who said the construction makes them feel as if they're celebrating Christmas in June. Hear more in the video above.

SHELBY COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO