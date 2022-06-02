Yerby wins Republican Primary for sheriff

The former town clerk of Lake View was booked in the Tuscaloosa County Jail this week after a grand jury indicted her on two ethics violation charges earlier this year. Lake View is a town of around 3,000 residents that sits on the eastern edge of Tuscaloosa County just before crossing into Jefferson County.
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — The loud noises that come with construction are very much welcomed in one Shelby County neighborhood. Fifteen months aftera tornado tore through the area, residents of the Eagle Point are ecstatic to see their homes being rebuilt. Only on WVTM 13, Rick Karle visited the neighborhood and spoke with one couple who said the construction makes them feel as if they're celebrating Christmas in June. Hear more in the video above.
The Mississippi attorney general is deciding whether to file a lawsuit to recover $2.3 million in public money that the state auditor said was misspent by a community college and some business leaders. A spokesman for Auditor Shad White told the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that Itawamba Community College, a...
A Lawrence County Schools principal on administrative leave with pay until his resignation goes into effect June 30 was accused in written notices of mishandling public money and emailing information that “was not true.”. Ron E. Rikard Jr., the principal at East Lawrence High School on leave since Feb....
The Fayette County Commission unanimously approved the acceptance of a bid from ST Bunn in the amount of $393,593 for the patching of County Road 2 and the scrub-sealing of County Road 36. This was the only bid received on the project. All commissioners with the exception of Commissioner Shane Hughes were present for the meeting.
Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox is growing more certain by the day that planning and building a large-scale event hall is the right move for developing an experience economy within the city. The first serious discussions about creating a new convention center or sports megacomplex began shortly after Maddox's Elevate Tuscaloosa...
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The long-time Lowndes County Justice Court Clerk retires, effective immediately. It was announced at Tuesday morning’s board of supervisors meeting that Linder Irby turned in her notice. No reason was given in the meeting for the abrupt resignation. However, there was a post...
A background check to carry a firearm can take just 10 minutes. At Bullet and Barrel, an indoor shooting range and training facility in Huntsville, you fill out an ATF 4473 form on the computer. Usually, it takes just a few minutes for you to be denied or cleared. The...
JACKSON, Miss — Former Mississippi Gov. Ronnie Musgrove is teaming up with a health care executive to apply for a state license to open a medical marijuana testing facility. The Mississippi State Department of Health started taking applications Wednesday for the state's new medical marijuana program for patients, medical practitioners, growers, processors, testers, and transportation and waste disposal providers.
Lynsey Corley and Trey Corley experienced something none of us ever want to go through. They were the victims of a growing problem in Alabama. AUTO THEFT. Lynsey Corley and Trey Corley are the owners of this beautiful Dodge Charger Hellcat. Lynsey Corley Shared this on Facebook. "Our Hellcat was...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Alabama’s governor has directed the state Finance Department to issue a reward payment in the amount of $5,000 to a person who provided valuable assistance to law enforcement in apprehending and arresting Casey White, the Florence, Ala., inmate who escaped with the help of a correctional officer.
Loved ones are searching for answers after a 34-year-old Northport woman disappeared Friday night on a trip to Alexander City, Alabama. UPDATE, 4:30 P.M. Saturday: Northport police have confirmed the missing woman has been found safe. Her name and picture have been removed from this report. Top Stories from the...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say the body of a missing boater in Cullman County has now been recovered. Authorities say 60-year-old Frankie D. Cruce’s body was recovered from Smith Lake on June 3. Cruce drowned on May 30 after trying to retrieve a canopy that fell off of his boat.
RUSSELLVILLE | The former owner and four former employees of the now-closed Tiny Tigers Pre-K in Red Bay have been indicted by a Franklin County grand jury on charges related to the March 9 death of Autumn Rose Wells, an infant who was in the facility’s care. Two of the former employees now face manslaughter charges.
A 17-year-old from Alabama died as a result of injuries he sustained after the ATV he was riding on struck a tree and overturned, Alabama state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, ultimately killing the Sylacauga, Alabama, juvenile. The 17-year-old was seriously injured...
Police in West Alabama seized more than 40 pounds of crystal methamphetamine in a traffic stop on Interstate 20/59 Wednesday. The 17th Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force is a multi-agency unit that combats the spread of illegal narcotics in Marengo, Greene and Sumter Counties. According to a Facebook post from...
Selma remains the fastest shrinking city in Alabama, taking a 1.9% decrease in population from 2020 to 2021. According to an AL.com report the Census Bureau released its numbers on the fastest shrinking cities with at least 10,000 residents. Selma's population went from 17,960 in 2020 to 17,625 in 2021....
Appreciate Alabama birds? There’s a license plate for you. Member of Delta Sigma Theta sorority? Kappa Alpha Psi? Zeta Phi Beta? There’s a license plate for you. Want to support U.S. troops or thank a lineman? Like yoga or just want to show you’re a friend of the coal mining industry? There are license plates for you.
